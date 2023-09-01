Tennis
Buy Now

Santa Maria tennis players Karma Ubaldo, left, and Gaby Cabrera after the Saints beat crosstown rival Pioneer Valley 5-4 for their first win of the season. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Down 4-3 to crosstown rival Pioneer Valley in an Ocean League match at the Minami Center Thursday, Santa Maria needed Karma Ubaldo and Gaby Cabrera to deliver singles victories in the two matches that were still ongoing if the Saints were to get their first win of the year.

Ubaldo and Cabrera both delivered, and the Saints nabbed a 5-4 win for that initial first victory of the 2023 campaign. Santa Maria moved to 1-6, 1-5 with the win on its home courts. Pioneer Valley is 0-6, 0-6.

"Oh yeah, it feels good. It feels REAL good," when it came to her team beating its crosstown rival, Cabrera said happily, moments after her 7-5, 6-4 win in the No. 3 singles match, the last one to finish.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags