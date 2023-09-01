Down 4-3 to crosstown rival Pioneer Valley in an Ocean League match at the Minami Center Thursday, Santa Maria needed Karma Ubaldo and Gaby Cabrera to deliver singles victories in the two matches that were still ongoing if the Saints were to get their first win of the year.
Ubaldo and Cabrera both delivered, and the Saints nabbed a 5-4 win for that initial first victory of the 2023 campaign. Santa Maria moved to 1-6, 1-5 with the win on its home courts. Pioneer Valley is 0-6, 0-6.
"Oh yeah, it feels good. It feels REAL good," when it came to her team beating its crosstown rival, Cabrera said happily, moments after her 7-5, 6-4 win in the No. 3 singles match, the last one to finish.
"PV is our rival, and they DOMINATED us twice last year," said Ubaldo.
Ubaldo trailed Pioneer Valley's April Acevedo 8-7 in the third-set tiebreak in the No. 2 singles match when the Santa Maria senior cramped up in her right calf.
She tired to walk it off then resumed play moments later. Ubaldo moved well enough to get all of the last three points for a 5-7, 6-1 (10-8) win that knotted the match at four-all before Cabrera broke through.
"Of course," the cramp bothered her, Ubaldo said. "But when you're playing to win and trying your hardest," adrenaline kicks in.
The two teams were as closely matched as the final score indicated. Ubaldo had a part in both come from behind wins that lifted the Saints to the come-from-behind victory.
Ubaldo teamed with Mayra Contreras for a 3-6, 6-3 (10-6) win at No. 1 doubles. Her dramatic singles win came some time later.
Santa Maria led 2-1 after the doubles portion of the match. The teams split the six singles matches, and that was enough for the Saints to win.
Jolene Rodriguez and Victoria Bautista won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles for Santa Maria. Isabella Cisneros and Kimberley Martinez won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles to give the Panthers their doubles point.
Cisneros earned the Panthers a singles point as well with a win in straight sets in the No. 5 match. Viriana Nava won 6-4, 6-0 for the Panthers at No. 4, the first singles match to finish.
However, Ariana Martinez at No. 1, Ubaldo at No. 2 and Cabrera at No. 3 answered for the Saints in the singles portion, and that was enough to get the Saints the win.
"This was a very good win for us," said veteran Santa Maria coach Julianne Dolan. "It was good match. I thought the teams were very even, competitive-wise."
Even though her team came up just short, first-year Pioneer Valley coach Antoinette Davis said she thought her players gave a good account of themselves.
"It was a good match, a very good match," she said afterward.
Santa Maria will play at Righetti Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in an Ocean League match. Pioneer Valley will host Atascadero in another Ocean League match at the same time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.