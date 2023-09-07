With several area teams on their bye week this week, the slate of football games involving area teams is a light one.
The headliner will be Santa Maria at Santa Ynez in a non-league game that's set to kick off Friday night at 7 p.m. A ceremony with the dedication of Santa Ynez's newly named Rio Memorial Field is slated to start at 6:40 p.m. that night.
Rio Memorial Field was so-named in honor of the late Jeff Rio and Jeff's late father, Carl Rio.
After a second straight spectacularly mediocre 3-3 week of predictions, here are the writer's predictions for the four games involving area teams this week.
Santa Maria (2-1) at Santa Ynez (1-2).
Kickoff: Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Pirates' home opener will be part of a watershed evening, with the dedication of Rio Memorial Field beforehand.
Both teams have quarterbacks who have shown they can light it up with their passing, veteran senior Josue Elena for Santa Maria and sophomore Jude Pritchard for Santa Ynez. Pritchard is a sophomore who is in his first year as a starter.
Elena threw a total of five touchdown passes in the two Santa Maria wins, and he has a core of capable receivers. But Pritchard is capable of answering Elena, and the Pirates, led by Daulton Beard who was one of the top receivers in the area in 2022, have reliable receivers themselves.
Though neither secondary has encountered a passing game this year the likes of what they will contend with Friday night, look for the Santa Ynez home opener to be a happy one.
The pick: Santa Ynez 35, Santa Maria 28.
Pioneer Valley (2-1) at Dos Palos (2-1).
Kickoff: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
The game between the two teams last year was an entertaining one. The Panthers, after a disastrous start, rallied for a 28-27 win at home at Pioneer Valley for their first victory of the season. The Panthers went on to the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game, their first appearance in a divisional final in program history.
The two teams seem evenly matched again this year. Alex Garcia threw for three touchdowns for a normally between-the-tackles Panthers offense in a win at Righetti last week, and the Pioneer Valley defense has yet to encounter the likes of Dos Palos sophomore back Andre Flores. Flores has run for 442 yards and five touchdowns this year and racked up 200 rushing yards against Madera Liberty.
Though this figures to be a tight one, the Panthers seem ahead of where they were at this point last year and they figure to have enough to have a happy long bus ride home.
The pick (with some trepidation): Pioneer Valley 31, Dos Palos 28.
Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian (2-0) at Valley Christian Academy (1-0).
Kickoff: Friday night, 6 p.m.
Assuming he's healthy, Cardinals running back Jonathan Boelter will be a handful for the VCA defense. Boelter has already rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns this year.
The Lions, led by senior back Jacob Sanders, have a strong running game themselves, and James Fakoury threw for three scores and ran for two more the only times he carried the ball in VCA's 50-12 win over Orcutt Academy at home last week.
However, the Cardinals won their two prior games handily, they have two games under their belts to the Lions' one - and, if he's healthy, they have Boelter.
The pick: Santa Clarita Christian 38, VCA 28.
Orcutt Academy (0-2) at Coast Union (0-1).
Kickoff: Friday night, 7 p.m.
Tonight will mark the first of several lengthy road trips for the Spartans this year. They will play just two home games, both at Pioneer Valley.
Orcutt Academy had a rough outing at VCA last week, but the Broncos had a tough time themselves at Riverdale Christian, losing 48-12. The Spartans have a dual running-passing threat in quarterback Tyler Miller, and they will have the advantage of playing two games to the Broncos' one at this point.
Look for the Spartans to have enough to get their first win under new coach Ron Mendez.
The pick: Orcutt Academy 29, Coast Union 18.
