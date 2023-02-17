021823 PVHS WINS 01.jpeg

The Pioneer Valley boy soccer team celebrates after beating Mission Oak 3-1 on Thursday. The Panthers host Clovis East on Tuesday in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals. 

 Contributed, Alan Brafman

The Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Lompoc boys soccer teams all won in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section playoffs Thursday night and advanced to the semifinals.

No. 5 Santa Maria won 3-1 at No. 4 Arroyo Grande, and No. 6 Pioneer Valley won by the same score at No. 3 Tulare Mission Oak in Division 2. No. 16 Righetti won on the road for the second straight time, 2-0 at No. 9 Bakersfield South in Division 3 and No. 14 Lompoc won 2-1 at No. 11 Santa Ynez in Division 4.

Lompoc shook off an early Santa Ynez goal, by Erik Salinas with an assist from Tristan Amezcua, three minutes into the game. Jesus Hernandez, with an assist from Pablo Resendez, tied the game for the Braves with three minutes left in the first half. Juan Reyes scored the winning goal in the second half.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.