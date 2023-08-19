081823-smt-news-smhs-football-002.jpg
The Saints defeated East Bakersfield 31-7 to open the 2023 season Friday night.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

In Santa Maria's 2022 season opener against East Bakersfield, the Saints squeezed out a 24-22 win against the Blades.

The Saints made sure they would win the rematch Friday night much more comfortably.

The Santa Maria defensive first unit out-scored the East Bakersfield offense, Santa Maria senior quarterback Josue Elena threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns and, after a scoreless first quarter, the Saints pulled away for a 31-7 win at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the season debut for both teams.

