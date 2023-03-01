030123 Saints CIF Regional 01
Buy Now

Santa Maria and Eddie Garces edged Agoura 5-1 Tuesday night in the first round of the CIF State SoCal Regional and will play at Escondido San Pasqual in the regional semifinals on Thursday. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Agoura controlled the ball for most of the first 15 minutes of this one. Santa Maria controlled the ball for most of the last 65.

No. 4 Santa Maria took advantage of all that possession time in the second half, scoring five goals for a 5-1 comeback win over No. 5 Agoura Tuesday night at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the first round of the Southern California Division 2 Regional of the CIF boys soccer playoffs.

Alex Martinez broke past the Agoura defense in the 15th minute of the second half, took a well-placed pass in full stride and scored to put the Saints ahead 2-1. Santa Maria was on its way to the semifinals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.