081723 Agoura v Lompoc FB 01.JPG
Buy Now

Lompoc’s Monte Ortiz catches a long pass under pressure from Agoura’s Tyler Starling.

 Len Wood Contributor

On opening week for football on the Central Coast, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez ushered in their respective 2023 campaigns with runaway wins.

Pioneer Valley turned the tables on Bakersfield Independence after losing to the Falcons in a 2022 season opener. Meanwhile, the top two ranked teams in the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) in 2022, St. Joseph and Lompoc, stumbled in their respective season debuts.

Righetti fell just short in its debut under new coach Rus Pickett, losing 14-13 to Bakersfield at home Friday night, and Nipomo had a tough time at San Luis Obispo, losing 38-7.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0