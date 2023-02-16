SY beats Righetti.jpg
Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy both notched double-doubles and the No. 5 Pirates beat No. 12 Righetti 57-51 at Santa Ynez Wednesday night in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. 

This CIF Central Section boys basketball playoff game between two area teams went to Santa Ynez.

Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy both notched double-doubles, and the No. 5 Pirates beat No. 12 Righetti 57-51 at Santa Ynez Wednesday night in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs. Ollenburger scored 19 points and snared 11 rebounds. Cassidy scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Landon Lassahn scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for Santa Ynez, which will play at No. 4 Bakersfield West Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

