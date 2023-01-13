The Santa Ynez boys basketball team's tear through the Ocean League continued Thursday night.

All five regular starters scored in double figures, and the Pirates beat Orcutt Academy 76-25 at Santa Ynez to move to 12-3, 4-0. Caleb Cassidy led the Pirates with a double-double, scoring 18 points and snaring 14 rebounds.

Jackson Ollenburger scored 13 points for the Pirates, Hale Durbiano put in 12, Landon Lassahn added 11 and Jayden Mendoza had 10. Lassahn snared seven rebounds.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.