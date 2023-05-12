Riding solid team balance, the Santa Ynez boys golf team won the CIF Central Section Division 2 team championship at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia Tuesday.

Santa Ynez carded a team score of 395 to runner-up Mission Prep's 400. Lemoore also came in at 400. The Royals notched second place because of a better score by their sixth golfer.

The sectional divisional title is the first for a Santa Ynez boys golf team in program history. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

