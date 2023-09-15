Santa Ynez and Cabrillo both lost league football openers Thursday night. Mission Prep defeated Santa Ynez 41-6 in a Mountain League game at Cal Poly, and San Luis Obispo beat Cabrillo 49-37 in an Ocean League game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Mission Prep moved to 3-1, 1-0. Santa Ynez dropped to 2-2, 0-1. San Luis Obispo improved to 4-1, 1-0. Cabrillo fell to 0-4, 0-1.
Mission Prep 41, Santa Ynez 6
The Royals had yielded just 34 points total going in, and the Mission Prep defense stymied a Pirates offense that came in averaging just under 44 points a game.
"Their defense played great," said Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg. "They took away our run game and deep passes. Hats off to them."
The Royals held the Pirates to 107 yards of total offense and just 11 yards rushing. Dallas DeForest ran for a touchdown to give the Pirates an early 6-0 lead which they took into the second quarter.
Mission Prep broke open a game that was 14-6 at halftime and 20-6 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
"Our defense played really well," said McClurg. "Mission Prep had some big plays in the second half.
Daulton Beard caught seven passes for 46 yards for the Pirates, who will host Righetti next Friday night at 7 p.m. in a Mountain League game.
San Luis Obispo 49, Cabrillo 37
Cabrillo quarterback Gage Mattis threw fourth quarter touchdown passes of 12 yards to Jude Anderson, 35 yards to Blake Gregory and 31 yards to Gregory, all three Cabrillo two-point conversion tries after the TDs were good, but the Conquistadores came up short.
The Conquistadores couldn't slow down the powerful San Luis Obispo running game, and the Tigers took a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter. Cabrillo led 13-7 early.
Isaiah Hernandez ran for three Tigers touchdowns, and Payton Quaglino rushed for two more for the 2022 Ocean League co-champions.
Cabrillo will play at Pioneer Valley next Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in an Ocean League game.
Girls tennis
Orcutt Academy 5, Morro Bay 4
The Spartans (5-5, 5-4) went over .500 in league play with a an Ocean League win over the Pirates to start the second half of league matches. Morro Bay beat Orcutt Academy 8-1 in Orcutt's season opener.
The Spartans rallied for the win after the Pirates swept the three eight-game pro set doubles matches.
Orcutt Academy got the job done by winning five of the six singles matches. Eva Herrera sealed the deal for the Spartans with a 6-4, 6-7 (8) (10-3) win in the No. 6 singles match.
Katie Dolan rallied for a 1-6, 6-3 (10-8) win for Orcutt at No. 3 singles, Emma Fields at No. 1 singles, Emma Enos at No. 2 and Haley Alexander at No. 4 all won in straight sets for the Spartans.
"This was a big win for us," said Lopez.
Lopez said that area athletic directors made the decision to go with an eight-game pro set format for doubles for the second half of the league season, though doubles will continue to be played first. Mountain and Ocean League doubles teams played a best-of-three-sets format in the first half of league matches.
Santa Ynez 6, St. Joseph 3
The Pirates won five of the six singles matches and beat the Knights in a Mountain League match at Santa Ynez.
Natalie O'Shaughnessy at No. 2 singles, Morea Naretto at No. 3, Grace Sugich at No. 5 and Danielle Hyland at No. 6 all won in straight sets for the Pirates. Paige Halme scored a 7-6 (5), 4-6 (10-6) won at No. 6 for the Pirates. Naretto teamed with Violet Quinney for an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles to give the Pirates their lone doubles point.
Alina Morales teamed with Mikaleigh Dourghty for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles for St. Joseph then won her No. 1 singles match in straight sets. Charlotte Dilon and Gianna Cavaletto won 8-5 at No. 2 doubles for St. Joseph.
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, Lompoc 0
The Titans swept the Braves 25-19, 25-11, 25-13 in an Ocean League match at Lompoc.
Belle Simonson racked up 12 kills for Nipomo, and Bailey Ware had eight. Stephanie Spicer amassed seven kills.
Nipomo setter Destinee Vongvone racked up 38 assists and six service aces. Sierra Crandall and Raelynn Ortiz chipped in with three aces apiece for the Titans.
The Titans moved to 10-3, 6-1. The Braves are 3-5, 3-4.
In other Ocean League action, Santa Maria (4-6, 3-5) rallied for a 3-2 win over Morro Bay (0-3, 0-13) at the Saints' Wilson Gym. Set scores were 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7.
Atascadero (11-9, 7-0) scored a come-from-behind 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 Mountain League win over Righetti (8-5, 5-2) at home.