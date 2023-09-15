Santa Ynez and Cabrillo both lost league football openers Thursday night. Mission Prep defeated Santa Ynez 41-6 in a Mountain League game at Cal Poly, and San Luis Obispo beat Cabrillo 49-37 in an Ocean League game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Mission Prep moved to 3-1, 1-0. Santa Ynez dropped to 2-2, 0-1. San Luis Obispo improved to 4-1, 1-0. Cabrillo fell to 0-4, 0-1.

Mission Prep 41, Santa Ynez 6

