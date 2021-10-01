Friday night's scheduled game between Santa Ynez and Cabrillo has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Cabrillo program, athletic director Gary West said.

The game was canceled Friday morning, per West.

The Pacific View League game will count as a win for Santa Ynez and a loss for Cabrillo in the league standings. The league bylaws state if a league game is canceled due to a quarantine, the quarantined team forfeits.

"In the event that a league game or contest cannot be made up, the quarantine team will forfeit the contest, resulting in a forfeit win to the opposing team," the league bylaw states.

With no openings to make up the game this late in the season, Santa Ynez will receive a forfeit win and the game will not be made up.

Cabrillo had similar issues during the shortened spring season. The Conquistadores were only able to play two of their five scheduled games earlier this year.

The Cabrillo program has struggled with player turnout over the last several years, fielding a team with fewer than 20 players multiple times this year.

Santa Ynez is now 1-0 in league play. On the field, Santa Ynez has won four straight games and was hoping to take its 4-1 record into Friday's game at Huyck Stadium.

Santa Ynez will now turn its attention to playing Ventura Buena in another league contest on Oct. 8. Cabrillo (0-6, 0-1) is set to play at Ventura on Oct. 8.

The JV game was still scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.