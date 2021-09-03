The Santa Ynez defense is getting up to speed.

It appears the Pirate offense is catching up.

Santa Ynez stifled the Nordhoff offense Friday night in a non-league football game as the Pirate offense came to life late to secure a 10-7 win, the Pirates' second straight after a season-opening loss.

Santa Ynez led 3-0 after a first-quarter field goal by Leo Valencia, set up by a 20-yard Nwar Samaan run.

Neither team scored in the second quarter and the Pirates took a 3-0 lead into the break. The Rangers then found the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown run by Zac Sheets in the third quarter.

The Pirates, though, responded in the fourth quarter with a 90-yard touchdown drive capped by an Isaac Moran touchdown run.

Santa Ynez is now 2-1 on the season having won a pair after dropping its season opener to Nipomo. The Pirates were down 14-0 in that one before closing it to 21-16. Nipomo is 3-0 on the season.

The Pirates will now face Santa Maria, a former Los Padres League opponent, on Friday. The Saints are 1-1 and coming off a bye. It will be the Pirates' third straight home game after opening with the game at Nipomo. Santa Ynez closes out its four-game home stretch with the Sept. 17 game against Lompoc (3-0).

Nordhoff came into Friday's game at Santa Ynez with a 2-0 record, with wins over Cabrillo and Dos Pueblos.

After Santa Ynez lost to Nipomo on Aug. 20, the Pirates bounced back against Fillmore in a 26-21 win.

After the Lompoc game on Sept. 17, the Pirates have their bye week before starting league play with a game at Cabrillo (0-3) on Oct. 1.