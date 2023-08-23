In a tight one, the Santa Ynez boys water polo team nipped Righetti 11-10 at Santa Ynez Tuesday in the season debut and Mountain League opener for both teams.
Santa Ynez goalkeeper Hale Durbiano made 16 saves, and Cooper Haws scored thee goals for the Pirates. Righetti led 5-4 at halftime, but the Pirates out-scored the Warriors 5-3 in the third. Both teams scored twice in the fourth quarter.
Ernesto Suarez and Cristian Sotelo popped in two goals apiece in balanced Pirates scoring, and Durbiano, Ben Stuerman, Payton Lassahn and Eric Brians all had one.
Santa Ynez will play Exeter Friday at 3 p.m. in the opening game of the Arroyo Grande Tournament at San Luis Obispo High School. Righetti will play Strathmore in the next tournament game that day.
Righetti (2-1, 2-1) won five of the six singles matches, and that carried the Warriors to an Ocean League win at Nipomo (1-1, 1-1).
The Warriors trailed 3-0 after the Titans swept the singles sets. Jade Reyes helped lift Righetti to the win by rallying for a 3-6, 6-3 (10-4) win in the No. 6 singles match.
Ella Wildhagen, at No. 1 singles, Kaia Garza at No. 3, Brooke Kelman at No. 4 and Bella Shuffield at No. 5 all won in straight sets in the singles portion for Righetti. Shuffield won her match 6-0, 6-0.
The Titans got off to a fast start with the doubles sweep. Alice Deutsch and Caitlyn Scott won a tight 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) match at No. 1 doubles, Charlotte Slater and Abby Danley won 7-6, 7-6 at No. 2, and Olivia Juarez and Chesney Missamore wont 6-1, 6-4 at NO. 3.
Scott gave Nipomo its lone singles point with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2.
Orcutt Academy 6, Atascadero 3
Freshman Kate Dolan sealed the win for the Spartans with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, (10-7) win in the No. 3 singles match then Emma Fields won 7-6 (6), 6-2 at No. 1 and the Spartans moved to 2-1, 2-1 with an Ocean League win against Atascadero at Hancock College.
Orcutt Academy swept the six singles sets after the Greyhounds took the three doubles sets. Emma Folds at No. 2 singles, Haley Alexander at No. 4, Eva Hererra and Luna Lopez-Torres at No. 6 all won in straight sets for the Spartans.
San Marcos 3, Santa Ynez 0
The Royals (3-3) swept the Pirates (3-2) 25-15, 25-21, 25-9 in a non-league match at Santa Ynez.
Cailin Glover racked up eight kills and three block assists for the Pirates. Natalie Bailey added four block assists and a solo block.
The Braves (1-0, 1-0) edged the Pirates (0-2, 0-1) in an Ocean League match at Morro Bay in Lompoc's season opener. No details were available.
Pioneer Valley squads land top 10 sectional rankings
Defending Division 3 champion Pioneer Valley landed at No. 6 in the CIF Central Section divisional rankings. Meanwhile, the Pioneer Valley girls team was rated 10th in Division 3.
Pioneer Valley Athletic Director Anthony Morales, the 2023 Central Section Athletic Director of the Year, will be honored at the third annual CIF Central Section Honors Dinner Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at The Gardens restaurant at 950 N. J Street in Tulare.
Morales is the Central Section President Elect and president of the California Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.