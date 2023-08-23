2023 Nipomo tennis preview 01.jpeg
In a tight one, the Santa Ynez boys water polo team nipped Righetti 11-10 at Santa Ynez Tuesday in the season debut and Mountain League opener for both teams.

Santa Ynez goalkeeper Hale Durbiano made 16 saves, and Cooper Haws scored thee goals for the Pirates. Righetti led 5-4 at halftime, but the Pirates out-scored the Warriors 5-3 in the third. Both teams scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Ernesto Suarez and Cristian Sotelo popped in two goals apiece in balanced Pirates scoring, and Durbiano, Ben Stuerman, Payton Lassahn and Eric Brians all had one.

