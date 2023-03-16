031623 SYHS Track
Gabriela Robles pulled off a triple for the Santa Ynez girls at a tri-team meet on Wednesday,, winning the high jump, pole vault and long jump.

The Santa Ynez girls track team defeated Lompoc and Nipomo in a tri-meet at Nipomo Wednesday. The Santa Ynez boys team lost to both.

The Pirates defeated Lompoc 85-35 and Nipomo 78-46 in the girls' meets. On the boys side, Lompoc beat Santa Ynez 78-45 and Nipomo defeated Santa Ynez 71.5-44.5.

Gabriela Robles pulled off a triple for the Santa Ynez girls, winning the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), pole vault (9-0) and long jump 15-5.

