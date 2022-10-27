SYHS PIRATES.jpg

The Santa Ynez girls tennis team breezed to another Mountain League win Tuesday, winning 8-1 at Paso Robles.

 Contributed

No. 9 Clovis won three of the four three-set matches and edged No. 8 Santa Ynez 6-3 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Santa Ynez Tuesday.

Lily Mazza, at No. 5 singles, registered the only three-set win for the Pirates. She beat the Cougars' Zada Rolbiecki 6-3, 1-6 (10-4).

Two of the three-set winners for Clovis came from behind to win. Olivia Gutierrez edged Kate Mazza 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-8) at No. 6 singles, and Chloe Mortensen and Emma Barnswortg of Clovis beat Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-7) in the No. 3 doubles match.

