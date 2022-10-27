No. 9 Clovis won three of the four three-set matches and edged No. 8 Santa Ynez 6-3 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Girls Tennis Playoffs at Santa Ynez Tuesday.
Lily Mazza, at No. 5 singles, registered the only three-set win for the Pirates. She beat the Cougars' Zada Rolbiecki 6-3, 1-6 (10-4).
Two of the three-set winners for Clovis came from behind to win. Olivia Gutierrez edged Kate Mazza 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-8) at No. 6 singles, and Chloe Mortensen and Emma Barnswortg of Clovis beat Lily Mazza and Brielle Saarloos 6-7(5), 7-5 (10-7) in the No. 3 doubles match.
Clovis won four of the six singles matches. Kayli Gibbons beat Morea Naretto 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1, Maci Butchert defeated Keegan Withrow 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Mortensen edged Allie Linane 6-1, 4-6 (10-3) in three sets at No. 4.
Besides Lily Mazza, Emma Sell garnered another singles point for Santa Ynez. Sell beat Chase Rutherford 6-4, 6-0 in the No. 2 match.
Sell and Withrow teamed for a 6-0, 6-3 win over Gibbons and Rolbiecki in the No. 1 doubles match. In the No. 2 doubles match, Butchert and Riley Densmore earned the point for Clovis with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Linane and Natalie O-Shaughnessey.
"We played a close match against Clovis today," Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen said.
"Kate Mazza played an intense three-hour singles match. Keegan Withrow, a ninth grader, teamed with Emma Sell to win the No. 1 doubles match.
"I am very proud of the team this year and look forward to building our program and going a round farther in CIF next year," Rasmussen said.
Area girls tennis teams Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Lompoc all advanced in the first round. No. 5 Arroyo Grande blanked No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale 9-0 in a Division 1 match.
In Division 3, No. 12 Nipomo edged No. 5 Coalinga 5-4 and No. 10 Lompoc blanked No. 7 Paso Robles 6-0. That match was discontinued after singles play because the Braves had already clinched the win.
Lompoc will play at No. 2 Fresno Christian at 1 p.m. Thursday. Nipomo will play at No. 4 Kingsburg in the second round of Division 3 and Arroyo Grande will play at No. 4 Bakersfield Liberty that day at a time TBA.
In other playoff action, No. 14 Cabrillo lost 6-3 to Dinuba in Division 3 and No. 11 Morro Bay beat No. 6 Orosi 8-1 in Division 4.
No. 3 San Luis Obispo, in Division 1, and No. 2 Templeton, in Division 2, had a first-round bye and will host quarterfinal matches Thursday.
Ocean League Preliminaries
Nipomo edged Pioneer Valley 10-8 and Cabrillo downed St. Joseph 15-5 in action Tuesday.
Adrian Eisner and Victor Cambero tossed in three goals each for Pioneer Valley. Nicholas Limon scored the other two Panthers goals, and he had a team-high three assists.
Pioneer Valley goalkeeper Luis Padilla made seven saves. No details from the Cabrillo-St. Joseph game were available.
In Mountain League tournament action, Arroyo Grande beat San Luis Obispo 20-5 and Santa Ynez downed Righetti 10-7. Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez are scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m.Thursday night for the tournament championship.
Mountain League Tournament
Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay played themselves into the championship game with semifinal wins. Arroyo Grande defeated Paso Robles 15-4 and Morro Bay beat Atascadero 14-7.
Ane Smith led balanced Eagles scoring with four goals against Paso Robles. Michaela Evans and Tessa Pettit scored three goals apiece. Sophie McGehee and Berkley Sinner put in two goals each, and Natalie Mitchell tallied once.
Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay will play each other at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Morro Bay for the tournament title.
