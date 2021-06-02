Every golfer dreams of playing, and winning, at The Masters.
Santa Ynez senior Callaway Winans will be playing at The Masters next fall. The Masters University, that is.
The Pirate standout signed with the The Masters University during an on-campus ceremony on May 20.
Winans has been the Pirates' top golfer for the past four years and will golf with the Mustangs after signing with the school located in Santa Clarita last month. Playing NAIA golf, of course, could be a stepping stone for Winans to one day play the Masters Tournament, the famed major championship, in the future.
Winans earned First Team All-Channel League honors last week by finishing in the top six at the league finals on May 25. Winans earned co-medalist honors in the final round with a score of 75 at Blacklake in Nipomo.
"It's been a blessing to watch him grow over the last four years as a student as well as an athlete," Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said at the signing. "He's been a standout golfer for the last four years on the varsity level. He's got a lot to be proud of, a lot to hold his head up for."
Sara Ovadia coached Winans at Santa Ynez this past season, but knew of him long before.
"This is a really special moment for Cal," Ovadia said. "He's worked incredibly hard the last four years. A few years ago, I was working at Alisal and I heard about a kid that was driving the Ranch Course staff crazy. He was hitting all their balls and he wanted to take carts out when they wanted close. It really piqued my interest. I heard about him before I even met him."
Ovadia acknowledged that golf is a sport that brings distinct challenges and that Winans has proved himself able to not only deal with those obstacles, but to thrive among them.
"Golf is hit or miss these days," Ovadia said. "There are kids who want to do other sports. It takes a special kind of kid to get passionate about golf. But, once it hooks you, it's a great game to be a part of. It's a solitary sport. We don't get a lot of fanfare, so this is great being able to celebrate Cal's accomplishments.
"He's worked his tail off. He's not satisfied with what he's accomplished. He's that kind of guy, he wants to keep growing and excelling. We're not going to celebrate this too much because it's just a stepping stone."
Ovadia also mentioned that Winans was chosen as the school's Scholar Athlete of the Year.
"There's no shortcuts to success and Cal has shown that," Ovadia said. "He leads by example. He's a quiet leader. He's Mr. PGA out there with the way he carries himself. He set a great example for these guys."