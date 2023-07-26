All-League volleyball 01

Santa Ynez seniors Gianna Pecile, left, and Jayda Henrey earned All-Mountain League honors this past season. Pecile, with partner, Kaki Allen, are the Mountain League MVPs. Henrey landed on the All-Mountain League Second Team. 

 Contributed

The Santa Ynez senior tandem of Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen led their team to the beach volleyball championship of the Mountain League. Nipomo's Stephanie Spicer and Hannah Pankratz did the same for their squad in the Ocean League.

Thus Pecile and Allen, and Spicer and Pankratz are the MVPs of their respective leagues.

Mountain League

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0