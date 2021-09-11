Santa Ynez captured its third straight win Friday night, routing Santa Maria 48-7 in a non-league game.

The Pirates, which started the year with a 21-16 loss at currently unbeaten Nipomo (3-0), have won their next three games to build up some momentum.

They'll need it, too.

Santa Ynez hosts Lompoc Friday night in what is now a non-league game. The Braves will be coming off the scintillating 48-47 loss at Arroyo Grande.

Santa Ynez has beaten Fillmore, Nordhoff and now Santa Maria in three straight home games. The Pirates will close out the homestead Friday with the game against Lompoc (3-1).

Santa Ynez led 48-0 against Santa Maria at halftime.

The Pirates scored on their opening drive, using seven straight run plays to get into the end zone. Then, on Santa Maria's opening offensive possession, Cash McClurg intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to put the Pirates up by two scores in a flash.

They cruised the rest of the way.

Nick Martinez caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from David Placencia for the Saints' only score.

McClurg also had a sack. Owen Hunt also returned an interception for a touchdown and Cole Swain added 50 yards rushing and a touchdown. Isaac Moran rushed for 40 yards, scored a rushing touchdown and snagged an interception.

Tyler Gregg caught a pair of touchdowns for Santa Ynez as Daulton Beard hauled in one score.

Linebackers Mikey Gills and Tanner Padfield led the defense that has allowed 14 points a game through four games this season.

After hosting Lompoc on Friday, the Pirates travel to Huyck Stadium in Lompoc to face Cabrillo (0-3) to start Pacific View League play.

Santa Maria is now 1-2. The Saints started the year with a 3-0 win over East Bakersfield in the debut of head coach Albert Mendoza.

Santa Maria then lost to San Marcos 13-6 in its second game. The Saints were off last week with a bye.

There is some good news for the Saints on the horizon. Santa Maria plays at Cabrillo on Friday. The Conquistadores have lost 31 straight games, with their most recent win coming in 2017.

Santa Maria played with stickers honoring Francisco “Frank” Villa Torres, a junior varsity coach and former player who died Friday at a local hospital, school district spokesman Kenny Klein said.

Villa graduated from Santa Maria High in 2015.