The Cal Poly football program added a local recruit to its signing class when standout Santa Ynez High School senior tight end Aidan Scott signed with Cal Poly Wednesday.

Scott and senior teammates Luke Gildred, a quarterback, and Nick Crandall, an offensive lineman, all signed with four-year schools at a signing ceremony for the three Wednesday at Santa Ynez. Gildred signed with NCAA Division 3 Claremont-McKenna and Crandall signed with NAIA College of Idaho.

All three were mainstays for coach Josh McClurg's Santa Ynez team last season, though Scott missed five games with an injury.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.