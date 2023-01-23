012423 SYHS Soccer 01

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team scored a 1-0 non-league win at Dunn in a rivalry game between the two nearby schools in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday night.

Santa Ynez teams had mixed results during a busy week of area sports action.

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team (8-8-1) rebounded for a 1-0 non-league win at Santa Ynez against Dunn (3-3-2) in a rivalry game between the two nearby schools in the Santa Ynez Valley Saturday night after losing 2-1 to Righetti Friday night at home in a showdown for first place in the Ocean League.

The Santa Ynez basketball teams went down against San Luis Obispo. The San Luis Obispo boys won 63-51, and the San Luis Obispo girls won 61-16. The San Luis Obispo girls beat Santa Ynez 2-1 in a Mountain League soccer game at San Luis Obispo. 

