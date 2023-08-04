Santino Alvaro is an All-American.

Alvaro, who will be a junior at Santa Ynez when the 2023-24 school year begins, finished second at the NUWAY Summer Nationals in the 130-pound weight class, good enough to earn high school All-American status. The tournament took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, late last month.

"It was really cool," Alvaro said. "I hadn't really wrestled on the East Coast before, so it was really cool to wrestle against guys from there.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

