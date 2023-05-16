Gordon and Winans advance

Van Gordon, right, and Rye Winans of Santa Ynez have advanced to the SCGA/CIF Southern California Golf Regionals.

Van Gordon and Rye Winans of Santa Ynez have advanced to the SCGA/CIF Southern California Golf Regionals.

Gordon finished third with a 69 and Winans wound up tied for 10th with a 73 at the Central Section Division 1 and Individual Finals at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno Monday.

The top two Division 1 teams and top 12 individuals advanced. Medalist Aaron Parayno shot a 67 and led Fresno Bullard to the Division 1 title. The Knights shot a team-score of 371 to runner-up Clovis Buchanan's 373.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

