Sean Swain notched a big double-double, with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, as the Lions beat the Saints 58-51 to win the tournament title on Thursday.

Santa Maria simply could not slow down Valley Christian Academy forward Sean Swain Thursday.

As a result, host VCA is the champion of its own Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament.

Swain, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, consistently either knocked down an outside shot or powered his way inside for a basket. He notched a big double-double, with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, as the Lions beat the Saints 58-51 to win the tournament title.

