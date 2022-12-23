Santa Maria simply could not slow down Valley Christian Academy forward Sean Swain Thursday.
As a result, host VCA is the champion of its own Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament.
Swain, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, consistently either knocked down an outside shot or powered his way inside for a basket. He notched a big double-double, with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, as the Lions beat the Saints 58-51 to win the tournament title.
The Lions moved to 7-3. The Saints are 6-4.
VCA beat Santa Maria 66-52 Monday night in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym. Afterward Thursday, Maples acknowledged that it took his group awhile to get going in this one.
"We have what I call a three-headed scoring monster, with Sean, Gavin Edick and Jacob Sanders," said Maples.
Under Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate's game plan, "Santa Maria really brought the defensive energy early, and we had to answer it.
"Dave's defensive game plan was to shut down Gavin and Jacob, and they did a really good job of it," said Maples. "But it created some opportunities for Sean, and he took advantage of some mismatches," inside.
Santa Maria moved out to an early lead, but the Lions gradually narrowed their deficit and trailed just 24-22 at halftime. Nine seconds into the second half, Swain drained a 3 from beyond the top of the key, and the Lions stayed ahead.
Dylan Smith gave the Lions some timely baskets inside, and he scored 13 points. Edick, though slowed by the Santa Maria defense, put in 10.
Jorge Adame hit three 3's in succession at one point in the third quarter to keep Santa Maria close. He finished with 17 points. Ben Quintero and Tony Morales scored 11 each for the Saints.
Both teams will play in the Santa Maria Tournament that the Saints will host at Wilson Gym. The first round is next Tuesday. VCA will play Lindsay at 1 p.m. that day, and Santa Maria will face Taft at 2:30 p.m.
Santa Maria 75, Cuyama Valley 39
The Saints drained 15 3-pointers and cruised past the Bears in a Wednesday tournament game.
Adame put in 19 points and snared eight rebounds. Morales racked up 16 points and nine assists, and John Lupercio scored 15 points and made five steals.
Mission Prep Christmas Classic
La Puente Bishop Montgomery 62, St. Joseph 60
In a face-off between two Knights teams, St. Joseph (5-2) couldn't come all the way back after being shut out in the first quarter and Bishop Montgomery moved to 12-0.
St. Joseph trailed 15-0 going into the second quarter.
Tounde Yessoufou (24 points, 13 rebounds) and Caiden Hamilton (13 points, 10 rebounds) both notched a double-double for St. Joseph. Will Kuykendall scored 11 points.
San Luis Obispo 61, Righetti 43
The Tigers (7-4) won a non-league game at home against the Warriors (5-2). No details were available.
Valley Christian Academy Holiday Tournament
Yuridia Ramos hit an early 3 for the first points of the game, and the Saints (11-3) stayed ahead of the host team to win the tournament championship.
Ramos finished with a game-high 22 points. She nailed six 3-pointers.
Alyssa Reyes scored 10 points for Santa Maria. Miley DeBernardi led VCA with 14 points.
Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions
Orcutt Academy 64, Oxnard 62
After taking their first loss of the season the night before, the Spartans (10-1) bounced back Wednesday, out-scoring the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 1 Yellowjackets (8-4) 22-11 in the fourth quarter to win a Gold Bracket game.
No Orcutt Academy stats were available.
Fresno Clovis North 53, Righetti 46
The Broncos (5-6) beat the Warriors (7-3) in a first-round tournament game at Clovis Buchanan High School. No details were available.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.