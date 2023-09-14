In the initial school year in the CIF Central Section for Cabrillo and Lompoc High Schools, the Cabrillo boys water polo and Lompoc girls tennis teams each took a Division 3 championship.
This fall, several Lompoc Valley teams are making a big run in the first half of their respective league campaigns.
The Cabrillo boys water polo, girls tennis and girls golf teams were all unbeaten in Ocean League play at press time. Meanwhile, the Lompoc girls tennis team is 4-2, including 4-1 in Mountain League play.
With a fair amount of September still to play, Cabrillo's boys water polo and girls tennis squads, along with the Lompoc girls tennis team, are already quickly closing in on the minimum .300 winning percentage necessary to make the playoffs. The Conquistadores girls golf team appears on track to qualify easily for the post-season.
The Cabrillo girls tennis squad made it to the Division 3 quarterfinals last year, and the Conquistadores are looking for a big post-season run this year. Ella Luther, Ava Nosr and Tobyn Jory have all been solid in singles for the Conquistadores.
Lurher at No. 1, Nor at No. 2, Peydon Townes at No. 3, Jory at No. 4, Pulido at No. 5 and Brynn Willey at No. 6 give the Conquistadores a strong, balanced singles lineup.
The Conquistadores have varied their doubles lineups some. Luther and Nosr won at No. 1, Jory and Rayna Dinisio won at No. 2, and Emily Ramirez and Merisa Godoy won at No. 3, as Cabrillo won at Nipomo to finish the first half of league matches.
Kensley Martin leads a Cabrillo girls golf team that had won at all three Ocean League mini-tournaments at press time. Martin was the medalist in two of the three tournaments.
Ava Ocampo, Sophia Powell, Natalie McCune, Isabelle Donovan and Isabella Jimenez give the Conquistadores a solid lineup behind Martin. Ocampo and Powell, behind the top three scorers, rounded out the top five individual scorers at the third league mini-tournament, over nine holes at Morro Bay Golf Course.
Goalkeeper Ethan Stocker helped lead the 2022 Cabrillo boys water polo squad to the Division 3 title. Stocker graduated earlier this year, but the Conquistadores have been humming along in league play.
The Lompoc girls tennis squad bid a fond farewell to the graduated Vera Ortiz earlier this year. Ortiz, a foreign exchange student from Spain, was the Braves' No. 1 singles player and played at No. 1 doubles last year.
However, varsity returnees Rianna Stouppe, Gabi Arias, Emma White, Lola Soukup and Ava Velasco, along with Mia Jansen, a top player on the Lompoc junior varsity last year, have given the Braves a solid core lineup.
Velasco teamed with Sofia Larios for a key win at No. 1 doubles to help the Braves to a 5-4 win at No. 1 Kerman in the Division 1 title match. Lompoc, seeded No. 10, won all four playoff matches on the road.
The Cabrillo boys water polo team, seeded No. 3, also won on the road, at No. 2 Hanford Sierra in the semifinals and at No. 1 Madera in the championship match, to take the Division 3 title.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.