The Simi Valley A pair of Aiden McCleneghan and Kiley Reisner won the 23rd annual Pirate Invitational at the Alisal River Course in Solvang Monday.
The pair had a team score of 67, and Reisner was the top individual with a 70. The team format was a two-person best ball. Both players holed out every hole, with the best of the two scores counting toward the team score.
The Arroyo Grande A pair of Gigi Gunasayan and Maya London carded a 68 and won a card-off for second place. The Oak Park A team of Lily Huynh and Sailor Graham finished third, also with a 68, and the Garces Memorial B tandem of Drew Simmons and Kaylynn Killion rounded out the top four with a 72.
The Santa Ynez A pair of Mackenzie Phelan and Katherine Beccera carded the best score of the area teams, 82. The Lompoc A team of Halee Sager and Jenna Bellrose scored an 87.
The Righetti A pair of Ari Martinez and Sophia Flaa, and the Pioneer A tandem of Marissa Dollinger and Moniah Marquez each shot a 96. The Nipomo A pair of Gracie Hedrick and Isabella Vasquez carded a 102.
Gunasayan was the runner-up in the individual standings with a 72. Gunasayan won a card off on the back nine holes for second place.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.