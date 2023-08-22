The Simi Valley A pair of Aiden McCleneghan and Kiley Reisner won the 23rd annual Pirate Invitational at the Alisal River Course in Solvang Monday.

The pair had a team score of 67, and Reisner was the top individual with a 70. The team format was a two-person best ball. Both players holed out every hole, with the best of the two scores counting toward the team score.

The Arroyo Grande A pair of Gigi Gunasayan and Maya London carded a 68 and won a card-off for second place. The Oak Park A team of Lily Huynh and Sailor Graham finished third, also with a 68, and the Garces Memorial B tandem of Drew Simmons and Kaylynn Killion rounded out the top four with a 72.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

