Jordan Orcutt made good on all three of his PAT kicks, Game MVP Colby White made some timely plays, Koa Kopcho turned the only interception of the game into a pick-six, and the South paid for burning all their timeouts early in the first half.

Therein lay the difference as the North rallied for a 21-19 win over the South at Pioneer Valley High School Saturday night in the 12th annual Central Coast FCA All-Star Football Classic.

The game annually pits high school seniors from San Luis Obispo County (the North squad) against their counterparts from northern Santa Barbara County (the South).

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0