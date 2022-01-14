Composure.

That was the word of the night from all four coaches after the Lompoc/Cabrillo girls/boys Channel League soccer doubleheader Thursday night at Lompoc High’s Huyck Stadium.

Whether keeping it or losing it; composure factored into the outcome of both games.

The Cabrillo Conquistadores went out to a 2-0 lead in both games but didn’t win either – falling 3-2 to the Lompoc Braves on a last-minute goal in the girls’ game, then salvaging a 2-2 tie, turning away a last-second Lompoc shot, in the boys’.

Girls

Lompoc 3, Cabrillo 2

This was a night when it was Lompoc at Cabrillo at Lompoc High.

Since both schools share Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium for football and some soccer, Cabrillo was the home team for both games of Thursday night’s doubleheader.

Lompoc saved the best for last, the last minute, when junior Gabriella Arias scored her third goal of the match.

“She kept us in the game,” said Lompoc head coach Robert Miranda. “The last two minutes – it was a thriller. There was a really good crowd and I think the girls were feeding off their energy.”

Lompoc junior goalkeeper Yvette Rodriguez also did her part.

“She also kept us in the game,” said Miranda. “She must have stopped 15-20 shots.”

Rodriguez was under siege the entire game, turning away 17 of the 19 shots, including three point-blank blasts, that came her way.

“She kept her composure; they all kept their composure even when we fell behind by two goals,” said Miranda.

Cabrillo applied the pressure right from the start taking its first shot (high, over the goal) in the first minute of the game.

Rodriguez faced her first test seconds later, scooping up a hard ground ball that came from 10-yards out, directly on front of the net.

Lompoc wasn’t able to mount any kind of attack for the first 10 minutes and then the teams battled back and forth until the final minute of the half when Cabrillo’s Naomi Wiley sent a long floater from the 30-yard line past Rodriguez for a 1-0 lead.

The pattern continued through the first 20 minutes of the send half until Wiley lofted a corner kick in front of the net. Senior Kaylee Galindo took the long entry pass and sent it past Rodriguez for a 2-0 lead.

“You have to give Naomi a lot of the credit. She scored our first goal and set Kaylee up for the second,” said Cabrillo coach Derrick Wong.

Six minutes later, Arias broke through for her first goal.

“She took a pass from Avi Anguiano and scored,” said Miranda.

Anguiano assisted on two of Arias’ goals.

Three minutes later, Arias headed in her second goal to tie the score.

“We lost our composure a little bit in the second half,” said Wong. “We had our chances but just couldn’t put the game away.”

And there things stood until Arias notched the game-winner with one-minute left in the game.

“We like to pride ourselves on keeping our composure,” said Miranda. “If you watch us, you shouldn’t be able to tell if we are winning or losing. Our girls always play the same way.

“Tonight we kept our composure, kept playing hard and it worked out.”

Lompoc (5-6-3, 2-2 Channel League) is scheduled to play next at Dos Pueblos.

Cabrillo (7-7-4, 1-1 Channel) is scheduled to host Santa Barbara next Tuesday.

Boys

Lompoc 2, Cabrillo 2

It was a similar story in the boys’ game.

Cabrillo came out firing, sending four shots at Lompoc’s sophomore keeper Jimmy Villanueva before junior Damian Jimenez converted a pass from senior Diego Cardenas for the game’s first goal in the 34th minute.

Then in the 39th minute, Cabrillo senior Bennett Richards lofted a pass in front of the Lompoc goal that senior Noe Ganoa headed into the net.

“At halftime, I told the boys to keep their composure and they did,” said assistant coach Luis Hilario, who was filling in for head coach James Baca. “They came out in the second half and pounded the ball. And our defense stepped up. You have to give our defense a lot of credit.”

Lompoc then cut the lead to 2-1 when junior Erick Jimenez blasted a penalty kick past goalie Jesus Ageing six minutes into the second half.

Fourteen minutes into the half, Lompoc almost tied the score, shooting wide at an empty net but a minute later, Braves’ freshman Pablo Resindez tied the score with a shot coming out of a scrum in front of the net.

“We kind of lost our steam and our composure in the second half,” said Cabrillo coach Oscar Torres. “We shut down our momentum; we just let up too much but give Lompoc credit. They’re a good team and kept playing hard to get back in the game.”

Lompoc picked up steam, getting off several shot, including one at the final buzzer, but was unable to find the back of the net for the win.

Lompoc (6-6-2, 0-2-2 Channel) is scheduled to host Dos Pueblos next Tuesday.

Cabrillo (6-3-2, 1-0-2) is scheduled to play at San Marcos next Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Cabrillo, 36, Lompoc 31

Cheyanne Cordova finished with 13 points and Mallory Branum scored 11 for Lompoc.