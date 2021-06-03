Lompoc cruised to a 10-2 win over Panorama City St. Genevieve in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs Thursday in Northridge.

The Braves scored four runs in the top of the first inning before adding five more in the second to go up 9-0.

The Braves added a run in the third inning. The Valiants scored once in the bottom of the second and once in the bottom of the sixth.

Lompoc pounded out 12 hits as St. Genevieve committed five errors in the field.

Lead-off batter Avary Montgomery went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Haley Larsh, a senior, went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Larsh hit two home runs and Montgomery hit one.

Larsh had nine total bases on the day and Montgomery had six.

Savannah Rounds had two hits and two RBIs.

Cheyanne Cardova, Shea Armenta and Rita Hernandez had one RBI each.

Briana Reitmeier threw all seven innings, striking out eight while allowing four hits on 111 pitches.

Lompoc is now 13-5 on the season and will play at Canoga Park Faith Baptist in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Faith Baptist beat United Christian Academy 13-8 Thursday in Rancho Cucamonga and Faith Baptist won the coin flip over Lompoc.

The Faith Baptist Contenders are 6-4 on the season.

The Braves are the No. 3 seed in the bracket and finished third in the Channel League this spring.