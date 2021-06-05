Lompoc's postseason run just keeps getting better for the Braves.
Lompoc won its second straight playoff game in dominant fashion Saturday as the Braves routed Canoga Park Faith Baptist 19-0 in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Lompoc will host Rio Hondo Prep in the quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon. The game is tentatively scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
Lompoc started the playoffs with a 10-2 win over St. Genevieve on Thursday. The Braves won that one on the road in Northridge. The Braves won the second-round game Saturday in Canoga Park.
On Tuesday, though, they'll finally get to play at home.
In the second-round win, Lompoc's pitchers, Briana Reitmeier and Cheyanne Cordova, allowed just one hit over five innings as the game was called due to the run rule.
Reitmeier went three innings, throwing just 33 pitches while striking out five and allowing one hit. She didn't walk a batter.
Cordova then came on to pitch and didn't allow a run or a hit in two innings and needed 26 pitches. She struck out three Faith Baptist batters.
Lompoc pounded out 14 hits and also drew eight free passes, striking out just once.
Avary Montgomery, the lead-off hitter, had a hit, a run and two RBIs.
Yvette Rodriguez scored three times.
Haley Larsh, after hitting two home runs in the first-round win, went 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs. She also doubled.
Cordova went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. She hit two doubles.
Reitmeier had two hits and three RBIs with a double.
Audrey Elizondo had two hits, two runs and an RBI with a pair of doubles for Lompoc.
Shea Armenta scored twice, as did Rita Hernandez. Hernandez also had an RBI.
Savannah Rounds scored three runs, had a hit and drove in two more.
Devonnah Montague had a hit, a run and two RBIs.
The Braves are now 15-5 on the season. They earned the third seed out of the Channel League after going 10-5 in league. They're also the third seed in this Division 6 bracket.
Rio Hondo Prep, from Arcadia, is 17-3 on the season, though the Kares haven't had as tough a schedule as the Braves.
Rio Hondo Prep beat Bloomington 2-1 on the road in its second-round win. The Kares beat Nogales 8-0 at home to start the postseason.
Azusa and Orange Vista are playing in the other quarterfinal on this side of the bracket. Top seed St. Bonaventure is still alive and will play in another quarterfinal. Orange Vista is the No. 2 seed. Arroyo, the No. 4 seed, is playing Alhambra in the other quarterfinal.
Girls basketball
Nipomo 57, Porterville Monache 27
Nipomo rolled past Monache in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs. The Titans will play at top seed Bakersfield Ridgeview on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Nipomo is the No. 5 seed.
Junior Kacie Slover led the way for Nipomo with 21 points. Senior Kat Anderson and junior Leah Miller each added seven points. Chloe Wells and Honnalee Kennedy each scored six points.