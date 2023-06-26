Veteran coach Kristina Sewell's Pioneer Valley softball team finished its 2022-23 regular season with a nine-game winning streak.

The run carried the Panthers to the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history. Sewell is the Times All-Area Softball Coach of the Year.

"This is not an honor I ever expected to receive, nor is it one I can take sole credit for," said Sewell. "But the recognition the PV softball program is finally receiving has made all the doubt and struggle worth it."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0