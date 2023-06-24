Pioneer Valley sophomore pitcher Ciena Acosta went 6-6 in 2023, but that stat does not come close to the right-hander's entire storyline for the season.
She posted an ERA of 1.93 and pitched her team to victory in two of its biggest games of the year, against Nipomo. The Panthers (16-10-1, 12-1) finished two games ahead of the Titans, who finished third, a half game behind second-place Cabrillo in the Ocean League standings according to Maxpreps, to win the Ocean League championship, the first league title in Pioneer Valley softball program history.
Acosta is the 2023 Times All-Area Softball Team Pitcher of the Year. Pioneer Valley had a tough draw in the CIF Central Section playoffs this year, as No. 16 in Division 2. The Panthers went out in the first round, against No. 1 St. Joseph at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.