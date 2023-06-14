The St. Joseph softball team didn't win EVERY time Taylor Mediano pitched during the 2023 season, but the Knights came pretty close to doing so.

The sophomore right-hander was 13-2 with a 1.50 ERA. She did a lot of damage at the plate too, batting .337 with 15 RBIs.

Mediano is the Mountain League Softball MVP. She helped lead the Knights to a 13-1 league campaign and the Mountain League championship. St. Joseph finished 21-5. The top-seeded Knights were upset 9-1 by No. 4 Madera in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

