The St. Joseph softball team didn't win EVERY time Taylor Mediano pitched during the 2023 season, but the Knights came pretty close to doing so.
The sophomore right-hander was 13-2 with a 1.50 ERA. She did a lot of damage at the plate too, batting .337 with 15 RBIs.
Mediano is the Mountain League Softball MVP. She helped lead the Knights to a 13-1 league campaign and the Mountain League championship. St. Joseph finished 21-5. The top-seeded Knights were upset 9-1 by No. 4 Madera in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.
Righetti freshman Emily Fortin is the Mountain League Pitcher of the Year. The right-handed Fortin finished with a 1.86 ERA. Her record was just 10-12, but Righetti went 3-11 the first part of the season then won five straight after hosting the Best of the West Tournament.
Four St. Joseph players landed on the All-Mountain League First Team, including junior third baseman Dezirae Rodriguez, sophomore shortstop Seleny Chavez, junior pitcher-first baseman CharliRay Escobedo and junior catcher Mikayla Provence.
The Lompoc pair of senior pitcher-center fielder Cheyanne Cordova and sophomore catcher-infielder Natalie Aguilar joined the St. Joseph quartet on the First Team, which was rounded out with Paso Robles junior shortstop-second baseman Elie Chavez, Righetti freshman Sereniti Lopez and Arroyo Grande senior Ali Lewis.
St. Joseph junior right fielder Lizzette Carlos is on the All-Mountain League Second Team. She is joined by two Lompoc players, sophomore shortstop-outfielder Gabi Arias and first baseman Grace Day, and two Templeton players, senior pitcher-second baseman-shortstop Alyssa Moore and sophomore second baseman-outfielder Bailey Fiorenza.
Paso Robles senior pitcher-first baseman Brooklyn Pesenti, Righetti freshman Emily Ramirez and Arroyo Grande junior Kelsy Rodriguez round out the All-Mountain League Second Team.
St. Joseph sophomore second baseman Cali Gamble, Lompoc senior outfielder Avary Montgomery, Righetti junior Lillie Torres and Arroyo Grande senior Riley Osborne were among those earning All-Mountain League Honorable Mention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.