The St. Joseph softball team wrapped up the Mountain League championship with a 12-0 win over Templeton on Thursday.
The Knights (17-4, 11-1) scored in every inning except the fourth and wrapped up the league title with a win at Templeton (9-10, 3-9).
Sophomore Taylor Mediano went six innings for the Knights and struck out 10, allowing just three hits.
Seleny Chavez went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. Havana Michel threw the final inning for the Knights.
Atascadero 5, Righetti 4 (8 innings)
The Warriors (9-14, 4-8) took a 4-3 lead with a run in the top of the eighth, but the Greyhounds (7-15, 3-9) scored twice in the bottom of the inning to grab a walk-off win at Atascadero.
Eva Lohayza went 3-for-3 with an RBi and a run scored for the Greyhounds. Maddie Millan had two RBIs for the Warriors, and Maddie Rice and Sereniti Lopez had two hits each.
In other league action, Mission Prep (9-11-1, 5-6) won 5-2 at Arroyo Grande (7-15-1, 7-5).
VCA 5, Amino Leadership 0
In first-round CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff action Thursday, the Valley Christian Academy softball team won 5-0 at Inglewood Amino Leadership and the VCA baseball team lost 5-4 at Newbury Park Adventist.
Maggie Moore pitched a one-hit complete game, and had a hit and two RBIs to help the Lions advance in the softball playoffs. VCA (5-8) will play the Ontario-Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian winner Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. at a site TBD. Ontario and Desert Christian were set to play Friday.
Juliza Evans had two hits and scored two VCA runs Thursday. Candace Bohard had two hits, and Laila Waterman drove in two runs.
Newbury Park Adventist 5, VCA 4
The Gators (9-1) had just two hits and one earned run, but "Errors cost us," said Lions coach Pete Fortier.
"Their pitcher (Nolan Shea) was good," said Fortier. "He struck out 13 batters. Jacob (Sanders) pitched well for us, but errors cost us."
James Fakoury went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lions.
Chase Barreto had a hit and an RBI for VCA. Sanders and Torin Ellis both had a hit and scored a VCA run. Jordan Tittes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
The Lions finished 10-6-1. VCA edged Lennox Academy 4-3 in a Tuesday wild card game at Valley Christian Academy to get to the first round.
VCA will not lose anyone to graduation.
Pioneer Valley 6, Morro Bay 3
Estevan Fonseca racked up three hits and three RBIs, and the Panthers (14-8-1, 9-2) kept the heat on first-place Cabrillo and Atascadero with a league win at Morro Bay.
Cesar Garcia and Andrew Sandoval both had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Pioneer Valley pitchers Andru Angulo and Josue Garcia were both solid, with Angulo pitching six innings and Garcia closing out the win.
CIF Central Section Playoffs
St. Joseph and Pioneer Valley both went down Thursday night, No. 8 St. Joseph 3-0 at No. 1 Clovis East in the first round of Division 1, and No. 10 Pioneer Valley 3-1 at No. 2 Fresno Central in the quarterfinals of Division 2.
No set scores or details for either match were available. St. Joseph, which won the Mountain League championship with a 14-0 league campaign, finished 27-6 overall. Pioneer Valley wound up 17-17-1.
Clovis East improved to 36-3, and Fresno Christian moved to 30-10.
Fresno Christian will host No. 3 Arroyo Grande which won 3-1 at home over No. 14 Fresno Sunnyside Thursday night. Set scores were 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18.
Sunnyside got to the quarterfinals by upsetting No. 3 Fresno Central 3-1.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.