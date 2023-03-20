031823 Kiwanis All-Star Game 01
San Luis Obispo's Jaden Pooler, center, was named the MVP of the boys game at the Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular, while Kayden Sanders, from Nipomo High, won the girls 3-point shooting contest and St. Joseph's Candace Kpetikou, right, was named the MVP of the girls game. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Saturday night, for the first time since 2016, the South teams earned a sweep of the North in the Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular.

The 31st edition of the event took place at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium, and the west bleachers were packed for the boys game. The South girls beat the North 68-57 with a big fourth quarter then the South boys rode a big start and defeated the North 104-85.

The South teams consisted of northern Santa Barbara County high school seniors. Their North counterparts consisted of seniors from San Luis Obispo County.

