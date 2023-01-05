Orcutt Academy's girls basketball team had a big pre-season then made a big statement with a 73-55 win at traditional Mountain League stalwart Mission Prep in the Spartans' league opener.
The Spartans (11-2, 1-0) figure to have an even more formidable test when they play at St. Joseph (12-3, 1-0) in a league game Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman, has notched a double-double in every Spartans game except two. In fact at press time, she ranked eighth in California in double-doubles with 11.
She figures to go against 6-4 St. Joseph senior center Candace Kpetikou in the paint. Kpetikou signed with Washington State last fall and is having a big senior season for the Knights.
The Knights have a formidable set of guards. Avary Cain ranks 41st in the state in scoring, at 20.8 points a game, one spot behind Johnson who is averaging 20.9. Cain's teammate, Kai Oani, is one of the better guards in the league.
Khaelii Robinson has given Johnson good scoring support recently. She popped in 26 points against Mission Prep.
Both teams' defenses figure to challenge the opposing offenses with pressure all over the court.
In the Lompoc Valley, the Lompoc and Cabrillo boys will both try to regenerate momentum. Lompoc saw its four-game losing streak end when it lost its Mountain League opener at Righetti, and Cabrillo lost at prohibitive league favorite St. Joseph.
Lorenzo Martinez, who transferred from Cabrillo to Lompoc, will lead the Braves into this one.
Kingsburg Tournament MVP Yash Patel and his Righetti teammates will try to keep their momentum going after the Warriors won their league opener and snapped their five-game losing streak. Righetti will host Arroyo Grande, which also won its league opener, at 7:15 p.m. league game Friday night.
The Santa Maria boys and girls teams will try to keep rolling after winning their respective Ocean League openers. Santa Maria's boys will host Morro Bay. Santa Maria's girls will play at Atascadero. Both games are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
Jorge Adame has given the Santa Maria boys solid play on both ends of the floor. John Lupercio and point guard Anthony Morales have been consistent scorers for the Saints.
Aaliyah Juarez, Yuridia Ramos and Alyssa Reyes have given the Santa Maria girls consistent scoring. Brianna Hill and Phoebe Becerra are strong rebounders, and Becerra has given the Saints some steady scoring inside.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.