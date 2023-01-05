010623 OAHS SJHS HOOPS 01
Orcutt Academy's Diamonsol Malicdem possesses the ball during a 2022 Mountain League game at St. Joseph, which won 68-30. The Knights and Spartans are set to square off Friday night for the first time this year. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Orcutt Academy's girls basketball team had a big pre-season then made a big statement with a 73-55 win at traditional Mountain League stalwart Mission Prep in the Spartans' league opener.

The Spartans (11-2, 1-0) figure to have an even more formidable test when they play at St. Joseph (12-3, 1-0) in a league game Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman, has notched a double-double in every Spartans game except two. In fact at press time, she ranked eighth in California in double-doubles with 11.

