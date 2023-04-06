A split with Mission Prep Wednesday put the Cabrillo baseball team out of the lead in the Ocean League standings, though not by much.
Cabrillo, in first place going in, won the first game of the league doubleheader at Mission Prep 3-1. Mission Prep took the second game 3-2. The results left Cabrillo 14-2, 6-2 and Mission Prep 10-6, 4-4.
Pioneer Valley and Atascadero share the Ocean League lead. Both teams are 5-1 in league games.
Cabrillo and Mission Prep both had five hits in the opener Wednesday, but the Conquistadores did enough on offense to get the win for Spencer Gallimore, who pitched a complete game. Landon Mabery went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double for Cabrillo.
Tommy Kiesling scored a Cabrillo run and drove one in, and Carson Heath had an RBI for Cabrillo.
Gage Mattis pitched a solid game for Cabrillo in the second game and the Conquistadores out-hit the Royals 8-5, but Mission Prep garnered the win.
Blake Gregory was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cabrillo in the second game. Gallimore was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Heath scored a run and doubled.
Cabrillo will play at Arroyo Grande at 1 p.m. Monday in a non-league game.
Templeton 11, Santa Maria 10
The Eagles (3-11) edged the Saints (3-9) in a non-league game at Templeton. No details were available.
Cabrillo 13, Orcutt Academy 0
The Conquistadores (6-2, 3-1) breezed to an Ocean League win on the road against the Spartans (4-6, 1-2).
Kaleena Barragan had the only two Orcutt Academy hits.
The host team began its appearance at its own Hancock Spring Classic with a win Wednesday.
In a back-and-forth game, Hancock College (19-11) edged Cypress (20-8) 7-6 on opening day of the Hancock Spring Classic at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Three lead changes took place during the first four innings. Santa Maria High School graduate Brayan Nunez singled home Righetti grad Gavin Long in the bottom of the seventh inning for the eventual winning run.
Isaac Rodriguez doubled in Luke Honikel in the top of the eighth to bring the Chargers within 7-6, but Hancock closer Anthony Lopez shut out Cypress in the top of the ninth to earn his third save.
Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (7-2) worked five innings and got the win. Bagby gave up four runs on seven hits. Lopez held Cypress to one run on two hits during his three innings of work.
Tommy Kendlinger had three hits and three RBIs for Hancock. Aaron Perez gave Cypress a 4-3 lead when he hit a two-run homer off Bagby in the fourth.
The Bulldogs got to Cypress starter Evan Adolphus (4-2) for six runs, all earned, on 10 hits in five innings.
After Wednesday's win, Hancock rolled to its second win in as many games in the Hancock Spring Classic it is hosting, beating Fresno City College 14-7 at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday.
The Bulldogs (20-11) scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second then scored six times in the third for a 12-2 lead and cruised home front there. The Rams dropped to 22-7.
Gavin Long and Keelor Loveridge singled home Hancock's first two runs in the third. The third scored on an error, Luke Wenzel singled home two more then Isaac Hernandez capped the big inning for Hancock with a two-run single.
The Bulldogs chased Rams starter Cam Cunnings (5-3) after just two innings. Cunnings gave up six runs, five earned, on eight hits. Hancock then scored six runs off the second Fresno pitcher, Coln Deborde, who got just one out.
Seven Bulldogs had at least one RBI, and Loveridge and Niko Pecskovszky both had three.
Hancock starter Nick Brown (5-2) notched the win, giving up two runs on six hits in his five innings of work.
The Bulldogs will try to make it 3-0 in their own tournament when they take on Cerritos Friday at 2:30 p.m.
