Top-ranked St. Joseph won easily in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs Thursday. Meanwhile, the season is over for 2022 Division 6 champion Nipomo.
St. Joseph (21-4) scored in every inning in a 10-0 win over No. 9 Bakersfield Highland (17-12) at St. Louis de Montfort. In the Division 4 quarters, No. 3 Fresno McLane edged No. 6 Nipomo 3-2.
St. Joseph's Seleny Chavez and Kaycie Gavlak both homered and sophomore ace Taylor Mediano threw the shutout.
Highland mustered just one hit against Mediano, a Natalie Macias single.
The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-rule. St. Joseph scored once in the first inning, four times in the second, twice in the third and three times in the fourth.
The Knights won their 16th straight and will face No. 4 Madera next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at St. Louis de Montfort in the semifinals. The highest seed is the home team in every playoff game.
Madera (17-7-1) defeated No. 12 Selma 8-1 in the quarterfinals.
McLane moved to 19-6-1. Nipomo, which made it to the state divisional final last season, finished 12-8. The Highlanders will play No. 7 Mission Prep who won 6-1 at No. 2 Reedley Immanuel in another Division 4 quarterfinal.
In another quarterfinal involving a Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) team, No. 11 Templeton lost 5-0 at No. 3 Wasco.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.