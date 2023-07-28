The St. Joseph boys and girls sports teams won enough over the 2022-23 school year to earn the school's athletic program the inaugural Times Area Schools Athletics Programs Sweepstakes championship.

The title was determined by combining points totals for boys and girls sports programs. St. Joseph won the boys title with 51 points. The girls took silver with 47 for a total of 98 points between the two programs.

Lompoc took Sweepstakes silver. The Braves earned gold in the girls category with 53 points. The boys scored 33 for a total of 86.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

