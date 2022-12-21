Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 wing for the St. Joseph boys basketball team, became a five-star recruit as a freshman, and he led the Knights on a run that tops the Honorable Mention list of Times 2022 sports stories on what was a busy sports year on the Central Coast.
Yessoufou averaged 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds a game for a St. Joseph team that went 27-4, 12-0 and won the Mountain League championship.
The Knights beat Arroyo Grande 75-69 in the first round of overtime in the first round of league games. St. Joseph won every other league game by at least 13 points.
St. Joseph lost 72-63 in overtime at No. 1 Fresno Clovis West in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Open Division championship game after losing a 42-27 halftime lead in regulation. The Knights lost 63-55 at Studio City Harvard-Westlake in the first round of the Southern Regional in the state playoffs.
Guards Dre Roman and Luis Marin averaged 14 and 12.7 points, and 7.5 and 6.9 rebounds respectively for St. Joseph that season. Roman graduated. Marin returned for his 2022-23 senior season.
The Knights lost 72-63 in overtime at No. 1 Fresno Clovis West in overtime in the Central Section Open Division championship game. St. Joseph couldn't hold a 42-27 halftime lead. The Knights lost 63-55 at Studio City Harvard-Westlake in the first round of the Southern Regional in the state playoffs.
St. Joseph is off to a 3-1 start this season. Yessoufou, now a sophomore, said he's had full-ride scholarship offers from UCLA and Arizona State, among others.
"I'm still considering things," he said.
The Righetti baseball team made a 2022 run of its own. Under veteran coach Kyle Tognazzini, the Warriors went 25-7 and won the Mountain League championship with a 13-5 mark in league games.
Righetti lost 10-1 to Bakersfield Stockdale in the championship game of the Division 1 Playoffs then fell 8-4 to Lake Balboa Birmingham in the first round of the Southern Regional in the state playoffs.
Junior Ricky Smith led Righetti in batting average at .404, and four Warriors had at least 25 RBIs to earn league MVP honors. Junior Adrian Santini drove in 29 runs on the year, Smith drove in 28, and junior JJ Ughock and senior Gavin Long had 25 and 23 RBIs respectively.
Long hit .394 on the year, Ughock batted .322 and Santini hit .304.
Santa Maria's girls soccer team went 13-7-4 under veteran coach Cristian Alvarez, losing 4-3 at Kerman on penalty kicks in the championship game of the Division 5 playoffs. The game was 1-1 going into the shootout phase.
Santa Maria finished a solid third in the Ocean League, at 7-5. Senior goalkeeper Arely Duran helped the Saints post seven shutouts on the season. Santa Maria out-scored its opposition by a combined 46-24.
The Pioneer Valley baseball team, under coach Cody Smith, and boys basketball squad, under coach Ross Rivera, each won a league championship for the first time in school history, and Rivera's squad went 10-0 in the Ocean League. Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Veteran coach Ryan Hill guided the Pioneer Valley boys water polo team to its first playoff appearance in school history. The No. 5 Panthers made it to the Division 3 semifinals, losing 10-9 to No. 1 Madera, a team Pioneer Valley beat twice during the regular season. Cabrillo ultimately beat Madera for the Division 2 title.
Adrian Eisner and Victor Cambera, Pioneer Valley's top two scorers on the season, scored four goals each in the Pioneer Valley-Madera semifinal. Goalkeeper Luis Padilla was solid for the Panthers all year, and he made 10 saves against Madera in the semis.
Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas built on his successful boxing career in 2022. Balderas, who boxes in the lightweight division, is 14-1 as a pro. He went 3-0 in 2022, winning his first fight of the year by knockout in the second round, his second by unanimous decision and his third with a TKO in the last round of his scheduled eight-round fight.
The Nipomo girls tennis team made a big run in the Division 3 playoffs. The No. 12 Titans won 5-4 at No. 5 Coalinga in the first round and 5-4 at No. 4 Kingsburg in the quarterfinals before losing 5-4 at No. 1 Kerman in the semis. No. 7 Lompoc won 5-4 at Kerman to take the Division 3 championship.
The Valley Christian Academy football team won a three-way share of the Coast Valley League eight-man football championship. The Lions forfeited a chance to play for the title outright. VCA refused to play Coast Union, which shared the title with VCA and Cuyama Valley, because the Broncos had a female player on their roster.
This marked the third time in two years that VCA forfeited a football game because a scheduled opponent had a female player on its roster. At press time, litigation in a 2021 case the school was involved in concerning the issue was ongoing.
Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee and Cal outfielder Dylan Beavers were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Lee by the Minnesota Twins and Beavers by the Baltimore Orioles. Lee played his high school ball at San Luis Obispo. Beavers played for Mission Prep.
Lee's mother, Liz (Torres) Lee, was a standout softball player at Lompoc High School. Beavers' father, Scott, was a star wrestler there. Brooks Lee played for his father, Larry Lee, at Cal Poly before the Twins drafted him.
Meanwhile, local all-star baseball teams had another good summer. The Santa Maria Babe Ruth 15-and-under and 14-and-under squads, along with the Orcutt 13-and-under team, all made it to the regionals. The Orcutt National Little League 12-and-under squad won the Section 1 Tournament championship.
The Lompoc Shockwaves, a 16U softball travel squad, had an impressive year as well. The Shockwaves won three tournaments in 2022.
Next: No. 10: A county sports record falls.