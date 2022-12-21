Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 wing for the St. Joseph boys basketball team, became a five-star recruit as a freshman, and he led the Knights on a run that tops the Honorable Mention list of Times 2022 sports stories on what was a busy sports year on the Central Coast.

Yessoufou averaged 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds a game for a St. Joseph team that went 27-4, 12-0 and won the Mountain League championship.

The Knights beat Arroyo Grande 75-69 in the first round of overtime in the first round of league games. St. Joseph won every other league game by at least 13 points.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

