The St. Joseph girls basketball team roared through the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada with a 5-0 run that concluded last Friday. The Knights kept rolling in their Mountain League opener Tuesday night.
First-year coach Kristina Santiago's squad (12-3, 1-0) won 61-20 at Cabrillo (8-6, 0-1). Everyone on the St. Joseph team scored, and Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 senior center who signed with Washington State last fall, sparked the Knights with a double-double. Kpetikou scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
She led three St. Joseph players in double figures. Avary Cain scored 15 points for the Knights, and Mia Mautautia had 12.
Kpetikou and Cain gave the Knights a strong game across the board. Cain snared eight rebounds. Both had three assists. Besides her three assists, Annalyssa Cota made five steals for the Knights. Kai Oani had four.
St. Joseph and Cabrillo are both at home Friday night for 6:30 p.m. league games, St. Joseph against Orcutt Academy and Cabrillo against Nipomo.
Orcutt Academy 73, Mission Prep 55
The Spartans (11-2, 1-0) served notice that they will be a collective force to be reckoned with in the Mountain League, pulling away after leading 37-35 at halftime for an impressive win at traditional league stalwart Mission Prep (7-6, 0-1).
Elizabeth Johnson, Mission Prep's 6-foot-2 freshman center, scored 28 points on 13-for-16 shooting from the floor. Johnson also snared eight rebounds.
Khaelii Robertson popped in 26 points, pulled down six rebounds and made four steals for Orcutt Academy.
Kylee Garcia scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six steals, leading the Braves (4-10, 1-0) to a win at home in a low-scoring league opener for both teams.
Mirann Mangingo scored eight points for Lompoc, and Grace Baird added five. The Braves defense held the Pirates to three points in the first quarter and single digits in each quarter thereafter.
Jadyn Gardner racked up seven points, three assists and two steals for the Pirates (6-9, 0-1) Tuesday night. Ryan Agin chalked up six points, seven rebounds and two assists, Lexi Morlera added six points, two assists and two steals, and Kayla Morell had eight rebounds and three steals.
Santa Maria 52, Pioneer Valley 39
Aaliyah Juarez scored 20 points, and Alyssa Reyes gave the home team a strong all-around game as the Saints (12-3, 1-0) beat their crosstown rival (2-10, 0-1) at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym in the league opener for both teams.
Reyes scored 16 points, racked up eight assists and made six steals.
Brianna Hill and Phoebe Becerra boosted the Saints with another strong rebounding outing. Hill pulled down 12 rebounds, and Becerra snagged 10.
Coastal Christian 42, Valley Christian 33
The Conquerors (3-0, 6-7) stayed unbeaten in league play with a win at VCA. The Lions dropped to 5-10, 2-2.
Miley DeBernardi led VCA with 13 points. Katelynn Mikkelson scored nine points for the Lions, and Elle Mason had five.
"We're still trying to figure out our spots in the match-up zone, but we're improving," VCA coach Randy Stanford said afterward.
Santa Maria 58, Orcutt Academy 47
Santa Maria guard Jorge Adame racked up a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the Saints (9-6, 1-0) beat the Spartans (7-7, 0-1) at Lakeview Junior High School in the league opener for both teams.
Saints point guard Anthony Morales buried four 3-pointers en route to scoring 14 points. Morales snared seven rebounds. Ben Quintero scored 11 points and John Lupercio added 10 in balanced Santa Maria scoring.
Jackson Ollenburger has been a reliable scorer for Santa Ynez all year, and he dropped in 23 points Tuesday night to help the Pirates (9-3, 1-0) edge the Titans (7-8, 0-1) in the league opener for both teams.
Caleb Cassidy has been another steady scorer for Santa Ynez, and, with 10 points and 13 rebounds, he notched a double-double against Nipomo. Hale Durbiano scored 13 points and snared five rebounds for Santa Ynez.
St. Joseph 91, Cabrillo 30
Luis Marin scored 14 points, snared seven rebounds and racked up seven assists as the Knights (9-3, 2-0) routed the Conquistadores (2-9, 0-1) at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in the Knights' home opener.
Tounde Yessoufou scored 22 points and had seven rebounds for St. Joseph. Diesel Lowe added 14 points as 13 Knights scored.
Freshman Abdoul Bare had six rebounds and blocked four shots for St. Joseph.
The Warriors (6-6, 1-0) edged the Braves (6-6, 0-1) at Righetti's Warrior Gym in the league opener for both squads, snapping the Braves' four-game winning streak and snapping their own five-game losing streak.
Righetti was led by Yash Patel with 22 points and Terry Butler, who added 20 points.
Mission Prep 81, Pioneer Valley 33
The Royals (9-5, 1-0) started their Mountain League campaign by winning in a rout at Pioneer Valley (1-14, 0-2).
Arroyo Grande 61, Atascadero 56
Arroyo Grande's Adam Silmon scored 25 points while Zach Soriano added nine and Damian Santos scored six.
Valley Christian Academy 70, Coastal Christian 25
The defending CVL champions (8-7, 4-0) snapped a four-game losing streak and routed the Conquerors (2-6, 2-2) in a league game at VCA.
Sean Swain scored 16 points, all in the first half, for the Lions and grabbed six rebounds in limited minutes. Toby Musselwhite buried four 3-pointers en route to matching Swain's 16 points for VCA. Lions freshman guard Robinson Maples added 10 points.
