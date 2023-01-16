SJHS outlook 01
St. Joseph's Kai Oani starts the break during a Mountain League game last season. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph girls, at 15-3, 4-0 sit alone atop the Mountain League standings, and the Knights will play at Foster Road rival Righetti Thursday night. (OK, St. Joseph's physical address is on Bradley Road. But the St. Joseph GYM faces Foster Road).  

Tipoff for that game is 7 p.m. in a make-up of the teams' scheduled game that was one of the casualties of the washout of Jan. 9 scheduled area sports events. Righetti (10-7, 2-2) was tied with Nipomo (13-3, 2-2) and Arroyo Grande (12-6, 2-2) at press time, behind St. Joseph and second-place Orcutt Academy (13-3, 3-1).

St. Joseph and Righetti both have three league games scheduled this week, with the Knights having home games against Arroyo Grande Tuesday night and Morro Bay Friday night sandwiched around their game at Righetti.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

