For the third consecutive week, St. Joseph holds the top Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) football ranking. Several other teams have either risen or dropped since the last rankings. The top 10 remains the same.
St. Joseph has been in either the No. 7 or No. 9 spot in the Calpreps ratings each of the three weeks the rankings have taken place. This week, the Knights are at No. 7, up from No. 9. The Knights scored a wild 63-52 win over highly regarded Newbury Park of the CIF Southern Section in their home opener last Friday night.
Arroyo Grande has flipflopped from No. 2 to No. 6 and back to No. 2, this week, in the CCAA rankings. Coming off a 35-3 trouncing of San Luis Obispo County rival San Luis Obispo last week, the Eagles rose to No. 20 from No. 36 in the Calpreps rankings.
Mission Prep and Atascadero both slid a spot in the CCAA ratings, to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Atascadero dropped slightly despite beating northern San Luis Obispo County rival Paso Robles 28-14 last Friday night to become the only unbeaten CCAA football team, at 2-0.
Lompoc stayed where it was in the CCAA (No. 5) and Calpreps (No. 33) rankings. Pioneer Valley rose from No. 7 to No. 6 in the CCAA ratings with a 35-28 win at Righetti last week to snap a five-game losing streak in the teams' annual Battle of the Helmet series.
With the loss to Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo fell from the ranks of the unbeaten and dropped from No. 4 in the CCAA rankings to No. 8. Paso Robles stayed at No. 9, and Righetti remained at No. 10.
Several CCAA top 10 teams have byes this week. The respective Mountain and Ocean League campaigns start next week. Here's a look at the top 10.
No. 1: St. Joseph (2-1).
Last week: No. 1.
Calpreps ranking: 7 (last week: 9).
Last game: Beat Newbury Park 63-52.
Next game: At Nipomo Sept. 15.
Two weeks ago, the St. Joseph defense posted a shutout in a 14-0 win at Bakersfield Christian. Last Friday night, the Knights offense exceeded the prior team points total by 35, and Carter Vargas ran for five touchdowns. The Knights won by out-scoring the Panthers 14-0 in the fourth quarter and generated momentum for themselves heading into the bye week.
No. 2: Arroyo Grande (2-1).
Last week: No. 6.
Cal Preps ranking: 20 (last week: 36).
Last game: Beat San Luis Obispo 35-3.
Next game: At Lompoc Sept. 15, Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
The Eagles rose impressively in both sets of rankings after they thumped the Tigers. The Arroyo Grande run game is humming along, at a few yards under 150 a game. Eagles quarterback Drake Missamore threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions last week. His touchdowns-to-interceptions total was 15-13 last year, but so far this season he's at four TD passes and just one interception.
No. 3: Mission Prep (1-1).
Last week: No. 2.
CalPreps ranking: 24 (last week: 22).
Last game: Beat Bishop Diego 14-6 Aug. 25.
Next game: vs. Aptos (0-2), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Royals have not shown much offense early, but they have shown plenty of defense. Mission Prep lost most of its skilled position players on offense to graduation but Drew Harrigan, one of the best backs in the area, is back for his senior season.
No. 4: Atascadero (2-0).
Last week: No. 3.
Calpreps ranking: 27 (last week: 25).
Last game: Beat Paso Robles 28-14.
Next game: vs. Salinas Everett Alvarez (1-1), Friday night, 5 p.m.
The Greyhounds lost all-everything running back Trey Cooks to graduation, but they kept all-everything quarterback Kane Cooks, who is a senior this year. Cooks averages 104.5 yards rushing a game, and he throws for 136.5 yards a game. His favorite target has been Tyler Bukamier (seven receptions, 153 yards, two touchdowns this season).
No. 5: Lompoc (2-1).
Last week: No. 5.
Calpreps ranking: 33 (last week: 33).
Last game: Beat Cabrillo 54-14.
Next game: vs. Arroyo Grande Sept. 15, Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
The Braves stayed where they were in both sets of rankings after routing the Conquistadores in the annual Lompoc Valley Big Game between the two teams. Lompoc had a penalties and turnovers problem early in the season but seems to have steadied in both departments. The Braves have some of the best skilled position players in the area in running back/receiver Nelson Maldonado and receivers Camonte Ortiz and Jacob Manzo. Manzo helps lead a defense that has steadied after a rocky start.
No. 6: Pioneer Valley (2-1).
Last week: No. 7.
Calpreps ranking: 36 (last week: 40).
Last game: Beat Righetti 35-28.
Next game: At Dos Palos (2-1), Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers were winless last year at this time. They're off to a strong start this year, and they brought the Helmet back to Pioneer Valley for the first time since 2016 by beating Righetti in the teams' rivalry series. Quarterback Alex Garcia has proven he can throw for big yardage to supplement the PV beteween-the-tackles run game that features back Alan Jimenez-Meraz. Pioneer Valley edged Dos Palos in a narrow come-from-behind win for their first victory last year. The Broncos are off to a solid start this year.
No. 7: Templeton (1-1).
Last week: No. 8.
Calpreps ranking: 40 (last week: 44).
Last game: Beat East Bakersfield 42-14.
Next game: vs. Firebaugh (2-1), Friday night, 7 p.m.
The Eagles had a rough round trip in their opener, losing 28-0 at Sugar City Sugar-Salem, Idaho. They came back strong with the convincing road win over the 0-2 Blades. Most of the top players from the solid 2022 Templeton run game graduated. The Eagles are run-oriented again this year, with senior Daxton Calagna (67 yards a game, 7.9 yards a carry, three touchdowns) their leading back.
No. 8: San Luis Obispo (2-1).
Last week: No. 4.
Calpreps ranking: 42 (last week: 31).
Last game: Lost to Arroyo Grande 35-3.
Next game: at Bakersfield North (0-3), Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers rushed for 166 yards against Arroyo Grande last week but didn't make it into the end zone. They'll try to do that on the road, behind quarterback Jace Gomes (86 rushing yards a game) and running back Isaiah Hernandez (74.7).
No. 9: Paso Robles (0-2).
Last week: No. 9.
Calpreps ranking: 47 (last week: 42).
Last game: Lost to Atascadero 28-14.
Next game: vs. Porterville Monache (0-3), Friday night, 7 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Flamson Middle School.
The Bearcats lost all-everything running back Leo Kemp to graduation. Paso Robles has also played a tough early season schedule, opening against Kingsburg then playing Atascadero. The Bearcats will try to break into the win column against the Marauders. Senior Conner Bowman (114 yards on the year, 5.7 yards a carry) is their leading ball-carrier. Paso Robles doesn't throw the ball much.
No. 10: Righetti (1-2).
Last week: No. 10.
Calpreps ranking: 52 (last week: 48).
Last game: Lost to Pioneer Valley 35-28.
Next game: at Paso Robles Sept. 15.
The Warriors were stung with a tough loss last week, at home in their Battle of the Helmet series against Pioneer Valley, going into the bye week. Righetti, with senior quarterback Cash Carter, running back RJ Fuentes, and receivers Damian Meraz, Jacob Nelson and Braeden Amba, has shown plenty of offense and Carter has eight TD passes on the year. The defense has struggled the past two weeks.