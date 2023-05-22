St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the CIF Central Section's Division 2, and Orcutt Academy, the No. 3 seed in Division 6, will host semifinals Tuesday in the CIF Central Section Softball Playoffs.

St. Joseph is 21-4 and riding a 16-game winning streak. The Mountain League champion will take on No. 4 Madera (17-7-1) at St. Louis de Montfort at 4:30 p.m. The Coyotes finished second in the (Fresno) Metro/County League.

Orcutt Academy (10-11) will face No. 7 Mendota (10-14) at Lakeview Junior High School at 4 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

