The next game the San Ramon Dougherty Valley boys basketball team loses on its home floor will be its first.

The Wildcats are 8-0 at home this year, and St. Joseph hopes to be the team that tags the Wildcats with their first home loss. The No. 3 Knights (26-6) will play at No. 2 Dougherty Valley (27-3) Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the Open Division Northern Regional in the CIF State Tournament.

Both teams received a first-round bye. Dougherty Valley beat Concord De La Salle 65-51 for the North Coast Section Open Division championship, and St. Joseph defeated Clovis West 74-58 for the Central Section Division 1 title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

