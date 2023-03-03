The next game the San Ramon Dougherty Valley boys basketball team loses on its home floor will be its first.
The Wildcats are 8-0 at home this year, and St. Joseph hopes to be the team that tags the Wildcats with their first home loss. The No. 3 Knights (26-6) will play at No. 2 Dougherty Valley (27-3) Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the semifinals of the Open Division Northern Regional in the CIF State Tournament.
Both teams received a first-round bye. Dougherty Valley beat Concord De La Salle 65-51 for the North Coast Section Open Division championship, and St. Joseph defeated Clovis West 74-58 for the Central Section Division 1 title.
Both teams have at least one player who has drawn NCAA Division 1 interest. Dougherty Valley senior point guard Ryan Beasley has signed with the University of San Francisco. St. Joseph sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou is a five-star recruit.
Four St. Joseph players average in double figures, with Yessoufou leading at 28.2 points a game. The 6-foot-5 Yessoufou also averages 8.9 rebounds a game.
Beasley averages 23.1 points and eight rebounds a game.
Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph's 6-9 senior center, is averaging a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds a game. Whereas the Knights count on Hamilton and Yessoufou for most of their rebounding, Dougherty Valley relies a lot on their guards, Beasley and Blake Hudson. Hudson leads the team in rebounding at 8.7 rebounds a game. Hudson also averages 12.4 points a game.
St. Joseph averages 38.6 rebounds a game to Dougherty Valley's 30. Besides Yessoufou and Hamilton, guards Luis Marin (12.9 points a game) and Julius Price (12.4) also average double figures scoring for the Knights.
Price averages 5.2 assists a game, and Marin averages 3.6.
St. Joseph and Dougherty Valley both have healthy scoring averages. St. Joseph averages 82 points-plus a game, and Dougherty Valley averages 71 points-plus.
Both teams have also been strong defensively. The Knights yield an average of 49 points-plus a game, The Wildcats give up an average of 52-points plus an outing.
The Knights have a tall starting lineup, with the 6-2 Price, the 6-6 Marin and 6-3 Will Kuykendall at the guards to go with Yessoufou and Hamilton. The Wildcats have a 6-7 power forward, Landon Edmond, and a 6-6 forward, Zach Draggoo. None of the other Wildcats have a height listed taller than 6-3.
Neither team has lost in awhile. Dougherty Valley is riding a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, St. Joseph, who rolled through a 14-0 league campaign to the Mountain League championship, has won five straight.
The last loss for the Wildcats came in an East Bay League game, 64-61 at Danville Monte Vista on Jan. 29. The last St. Joseph loss came Feb. 4, 79-76 in a non-league game at Sacramento Inderkum.
Dougherty Valley went 8-1 in the East Bay League en route to winning the league championship.
MaxPreps has Dougherty Valley rated No. 8 in the state and St. Joseph rated 45th. MaxPreps, though, also has Clovis West at No. 16 in the state.
