Since suffering a jolting home loss at the hands of Lompoc Monday to open its Mountain League campaign, the St. Joseph softball team has responded with two lopsided wins.
The Knights (7-4, 2-1) have out-scored their opposition by a combined 18-0 since that Monday loss. St. Joseph won 10-0 at Righetti Tuesday in a game that was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Thursday, the Knights beat Paso Robles (1-5,0-1) 8-0 Thursday at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.
Taylor Mediano hit a two-run home run for St. Joseph and pitched the last six innings Thursday. She gave up one hit. The St. Joseph starter, CarliRay Escobedo, also yielded one hit.
Escobedo went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs. Desirae Marroquin had two RBIs, and Lizzette Carlos went 3-for-4 and drove in a run.
St. Joseph will play at Atascadero Monday at 4:30 p.m. in a Mountain League game.
Arroyo Grande 2, Righetti 0
Elia Parrish and Kelsy Rodriguez drove in a run apiece, Adelana Rodriguez pitched a three-hit complete game and the Eagles (3-8-1, 3-0) won at Righetti (1-7, 0-4) to stay unbeaten in Mountain League play.
Emily Fortin, a freshman, struck out 14 batters for Righetti.
The Braves (8-2, 3-1) took a Mountain League win at Atascadero (3-5, 0-2). No statistics for Lompoc were available.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.