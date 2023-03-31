040123 SJHS Softball 01
Buy Now

Taylor Mediano hit a two-run home run for St. Joseph and pitched the last six innings Thursday in a win over Paso Robles. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Since suffering a jolting home loss at the hands of Lompoc Monday to open its Mountain League campaign, the St. Joseph softball team has responded with two lopsided wins.

The Knights (7-4, 2-1) have out-scored their opposition by a combined 18-0 since that Monday loss. St. Joseph won 10-0 at Righetti Tuesday in a game that was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Thursday, the Knights beat Paso Robles (1-5,0-1) 8-0 Thursday at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home site.

Taylor Mediano hit a two-run home run for St. Joseph and pitched the last six innings Thursday. She gave up one hit. The St. Joseph starter, CarliRay Escobedo, also yielded one hit.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.