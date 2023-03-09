030923 SJHS SFB 01
Buy Now

St. Joseph junior CharliRay Escobedo pitched a one-hit complete game, and the Knights beat Bakersfield Christian 6-0 on Wednesday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph softball team has played five games and has won them all.

St. Joseph junior CharliRay Escobedo pitched a one-hit complete game, and the Knights eased to a 6-0 non-league win at home over Bakersfield Christian Wednesday.

Escobedo helped herself by driving in two runs. Seleny Chavez, Dezirae Rodriguez and Kaycie Gavlak also drove in a run for the Knights.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0