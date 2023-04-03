040323 SJHS baseball 01
St. Joseph's Jayden Cervantez pitched a four-hit complete game in the first game at Santa Ynez Saturday, a 6-1 win.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The St. Joseph baseball team swept a Mountain League doubleheader at Santa Ynez Saturday and kept pace with its cross-street rival in the process.

The Knights (9-6, 6-0) beat the Pirates (1-5, 4-8-1) 6-1 and 11-3. St. Joseph and Righetti are both 6-0 in league play. The Warriors swept Lompoc in a league doubleheader at Righetti Friday.

Jayden Cervantez pitched a four-hit complete game for St. Joseph in the first game at Santa Ynez Saturday. He was backed by an offense in which five batters had an RBI apiece. Cervantez helped himself by driving in a run, and Erik Furness had two hits and an RBI.

