After tagging No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley with its first home loss of the season in the Northern California Regional Open Division semifinals, the No. 3 St. Joseph boys basketball team will try to do the same thing to No. 1 Modesto Christian to get to the Open Division state title game.

The Knights scored a solid 87-76 win at Dougherty Valley Saturday night to get to the Northern Cal Regional final. St. Joseph (27-6) will play at No. 1 Modesto Christian (same overall record) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Modesto Christian is 13-0 at home this season.

No. 3 St. Joseph beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 on Feb. 25 to win the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship. Modesto Christian routed Carmichael Jesuit 79-53 that same night to take the Sac-Joaquin Division 1 title. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.