After tagging No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley with its first home loss of the season in the Northern California Regional Open Division semifinals, the No. 3 St. Joseph boys basketball team will try to do the same thing to No. 1 Modesto Christian to get to the Open Division state title game.
The Knights scored a solid 87-76 win at Dougherty Valley Saturday night to get to the Northern Cal Regional final. St. Joseph (27-6) will play at No. 1 Modesto Christian (same overall record) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Modesto Christian is 13-0 at home this season.
No. 3 St. Joseph beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 on Feb. 25 to win the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship. Modesto Christian routed Carmichael Jesuit 79-53 that same night to take the Sac-Joaquin Division 1 title.
The teams played at Modesto Christian Jan. 16 in a non-league game. Modesto Christian guard B.J. Davis dropped in 38 points, and the Crusaders edged the Knights 68-67.
Crusaders guard Jalen Brown added 12 points for Modesto Christian in that one. Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph's 6-foot-5 star sophomore wing, scored 29 points and Luis Marin added 19 but it wasn't enough quite enough for the Knights.
Modesto Christian is riding an 11-game winning streak but nearly didn't get past No. 5 Concord De La Salle in the regional semifinals. The Crusaders edged the Spartans 57-56 at Modesto Christian. St. Joseph has won six straight.
St. Joseph's six losses have come by a combined 15 points, with the 71-65 loss to Chatsworth Sierra Canyon the biggest defeat on the year. Sierra Canyon, led by Bronny James, is playing in the Division 1 SoCal Regional semifinals against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Tuesday night.
Both Modesto Christian and St. Joseph rolled to the championship of their respective leagues. St. Joseph went 14-0 to win a third straight Mountain League title, and Modesto Christian went 12-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
The game will pit a team that scores a lot - St. Joseph averages 82.5 points a game - against a team that doesn't give up much. Modesto Christian's opponents almost exactly 50 points an outing.
The Crusaders will have to deal with balanced Knights scoring. Yessoufou averages 28.2 points a game, Marin is at 12.6, and freshman guard Julius Price and senior center Caedin Hamilton are at 12.8 and 12.1 points a game respectively.
Davis and Brown have been a formidable 1-2 scoring combo for the Crusaders themselves. Davis averages 18.3 points a game, and Brown averages 15.7.
St. Joseph rode a big start to its regional semifinal win. The Knights out-scored Dougherty Valley 31-14 in the first quarter. The Wildcats had cut their deficit to 65-57 when the fourth quarter started, but the Knights played a solid fourth, out-scoring the home team 22-19 to get the win.
Yessoufou and Price popped in 29 and 28 points respectively for St. Joseph in that one. Hamilton pulled down seven rebounds. Yessoufou and Marin had four assists apiece.
The Knights will run up against a tall Crusaders front line Tuesday night. Senior center Prince Oseya is 6-10 and averages 8.7 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. Senior forward Kodey Weary is 6-6, junior forward Judah Flores is 6-7, and sophomore forward Javyn Royal is also 6-7.
However, Davis is the second-leading rebounder for the Crusaders, at 5.9 rebounds a game. Yessoufou tops the Knights rebounders with 11 rebounds a game, and Hamilton averages 9.9 an outing.
The last St. Joseph loss was Feb. 4, 79-76 in a non-league game at Sacramento Inderkum. Modesto Christian routed Inderkum 72-50 Feb. 22 in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin playoffs and Clovis West 79-55 in a Dec. 30 tournament game at Modesto Christian.
The Open Division state final is scheduled for Saturday night at 8 p.m. No. 1 Corona Centennial was set to face No. 3 Studio City Harvard-Westlake Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the Open Division Southern Regional final.
The state finals will be played at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.