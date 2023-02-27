SJHS.jpg

The Santa Maria and Lompoc boys soccer teams have drawn first-round home assignments for the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

The No. 4 Saints (19-7-4) will host No. 5 Agoura (12-6-3) at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the first round of Division 2. The No. 3 Braves (11-9-4) will host No. 6 Cypress Oxford Academy (17-7-4) at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc at the same time in the first round of Division 5.  

Santa Maria tied Pioneer Valley for second place in the Mountain League then beat the Panthers 2-0 at Santa Maria for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship, the Saints' first sectional divisional championship since 2005 when they earned a CIF Southern Section divisional title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

