The Santa Maria and Lompoc boys soccer teams have drawn first-round home assignments for the Southern California Regional Playoffs.
The No. 4 Saints (19-7-4) will host No. 5 Agoura (12-6-3) at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in the first round of Division 2. The No. 3 Braves (11-9-4) will host No. 6 Cypress Oxford Academy (17-7-4) at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc at the same time in the first round of Division 5.
Santa Maria tied Pioneer Valley for second place in the Mountain League then beat the Panthers 2-0 at Santa Maria for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship, the Saints' first sectional divisional championship since 2005 when they earned a CIF Southern Section divisional title.
Agoura won the Marmonte League championship then lost in the Southern Section divisional semifinals to eventual SS divisional champion San Clemente.
Lompoc, seeded No. 14 in the Central Section Division 4 playoffs, pulled off a string of road wins to earn the divisional title, winning 3-0 at No. 3 Lemoore, 2-1 at No. 11 Santa Ynez, 3-0 at No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier and finally 4-2 in the shootout phase at No. 1 Riverdale. The teams tied 1-1 before the shootout phase.
Oxford Academy lost in the Southern Section divisional final to Panorama City St. Genevieve.
The other six local regional playoff qualifiers will all travel for their first playoff assignments.
Pioneer Valley's soccer squad drew the No. 6 seed in the Southern Cal Division 3 regional. The Panthers (14-4-7) will play No. 3 Placentia El Dorado (19-3-3) at Valencia (Placentia) High School Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
The Golden Hawks finished second in the Crestview League then lost to eventual Southern Section divisional champion Quartz Hill in the semifinals of the playoffs.
After rolling to the Central Section Division 2 championship, the first sectional divisional championship in program history, the No. 6 St. Joseph girls soccer team (24-2-1) will play at No. 3 Studio City Harvard-Westlake (15-6-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the Division 2 SoCal Regional.
The Wolverines lost 1-0 to Newhall Hart in the Southern Section divisional championship game. Harvard-Westlake won the Mission League championship. St. Joseph shared the Mountain League title with San Luis Obispo.
Lompoc's girls soccer team won the Central Section Division 4 championship. The No. 5 Braves beat No. 3 Bishop Union 5-1 at Bishop Union for the divisional title.
No. 7 Lompoc (14-11-1) will play at No. 2 Granada Hills Charter (7-8-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Southern Cal Division 4 regional. The Highlanders lost 6-5 in the shootout phase of the Los Angeles Section divisional semifinals to West Valley League rival Reseda Cleveland. There was no score before the shootout phase.
All three local basketball regional qualifiers, the St. Joseph boys and girls and the Lompoc girls, will play first-round regional games on the road.
The St. Joseph boys basketball team beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 in a re-match for the Central Section Divisional 1 championship, which Clovis West won last year. The Knights drew the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in the Open Division Northern California Regional. St. Joseph will play at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Clovis West overcame a 20-point St. Joseph second-half lead in regulation and wound up winning 72-63 in overtime in the 2022 Division 1 championship game. This year, the Knights led 36-23 at halftime and the Golden Hawks came no closer than eight points afterward.
St. Joseph senior center Caedin Hamilton was named Most Outstanding Player for the Division 1 title game. Hamilton scored 14 points and pulled down a game high 20 rebounds.
Luis Marin led five Knights in double figures with 18 points. Marin also had four assists and three steals. Freshman guard Julius Price and five-star sophomore Tounde Yessoufou scored 16 points apiece, and reserve Darian Mensah, who has signed to play quarterback for the Tulane football team, put in 10. Yessoufou made four steals.
St. Joseph (26-6) rolled through a 14-0 league campaign and won its third straight Mountain League title. The Knights didn't lose at home this year. Dougherty Valley (27-3) won the East Bay championship then defeated league rival Concord De La Salle 65-51 for the North Coast Section divisional championship.
The No. 9 Lompoc girls will play at No. 8 Huntington Beach Marina in the first round of the Southern Regional Division 5 playoffs Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
Lompoc (18-13) edged Tulare Union 32-31 at Selland Arena in Fresno for the Division 4 championship. Kylee Garcia made the winning basket, a baseline floater from 12 feet out, for the Braves in that one.
Marina (17-15) lost to Cerritos Gahr in the semifinals of the Southern Section divisional playoffs. Gahr, which lost to San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's in the divisional championship game, is the top seed for the regional.
The No. 10 St. Joseph girls will play at No. 7 Los Angeles Brentwood School Tuesday night at 5 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of Division 1 in the Southern Cal regional.
St. Joseph (26-4) rolled to the Mountain League title with a 14-0 league campaign then lost at Clovis in the Central Section Division 1 semifinals. Clovis fell to Clovis West in the divisional title game. Brentwood School (27-6) beat Lawndale Leuzinger for the Southern Section divisional championship.
No. 11 Mission Prep will play at No. 6 Canoga Park AGBU in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional boys Division 3 playoffs Tuesday night. No. 2 Arroyo Grande will host No. 15 Pasadena Blair in the first round of the Division 4 Southern Cal boys regional.
Arroyo Grande beat Porterville to win the Central Section Division 2 championship. Mission Prep lost to Clovis West in the quarterfinals of Division 1.
