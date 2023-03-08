For the second straight time in the regional playoffs, the St. Joseph boys basketball team saddled a higher seed with its first home loss this year.
This time, the Knights played themselves into the Open Division championship game of the CIF State Playoffs by doing so.
No. 3 St. Joseph handled No. 1 Modesto Christian, 72-58 at Modesto Junior College, in the Northern California Regional final Tuesday night. The Knights won 87-76 at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley the prior Saturday night.
St. Joseph (28-6) will face Studio City Harvard Westlake (32-2) Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, for the Open Division state championship.
According to MaxPreps, the Wolverines are ranked No. 2 among California high school teams, though they beat No. 1 Corona Centennial in the Southern California Regional final Tuesday night.
The Knights will be trying for their first state championship in school history. The St. Joseph girls program has two. Harvard-Westlake will make its first appearance in the top division's state title game. The Wolverines won back-to-back Division III titles in 1996 and '97 with future NBA players Jason and Jarron Collins.
By beating Modesto Christian by 14 points, the Knights won by double digits for the third straight time in either a sectional divisional championship final or a regional playoff game. No. 3 St. Joseph beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 for the Central Section Division 1 championship.
Harvard-Westlake defeated the top-ranked high school team in California, Centennial, handily, 80-61 at Centennial in the Southern California Regional final Tuesday night.
Going in, Centennial was ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps, which has Harvard-Westlake at No. 14 nationally.
Centennial (30-4) had not lost to a California team since May 28, 2021, to Harvard-Westlake. Junior point guard Trent Perry dropped in 25 points for the Wolverines in the regional final, and Nikolas Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 sophomore who has offers from Nebraska, Stanford and Southern Utah, according to 247 Sports, scored 20, according to the LA Times.
Perry shook off going to the bench after picking up two fouls midway through the second quarter. Brady Dunlap, a 6-8 small forward/shooting guard, finished with 18 points.
Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 sophomore wing who is a five-star recruit, leads the Knights into this one. He averages 28.2 points and 11 rebounds a game. However, a big St. Joseph asset all year has been its balanced scoring.
Senior guard Luis Marin averages 12.6 points a game for St. Joseph. Freshman guard Julius Price and senior center Caedin Hamilton are at 12.8 points and 12.1 points a game respectively.
Christian Horry, a junior guard for Harvard-Westlake, is former veteran NBA player Robert Horry's son. Christian Horry scored 11 points against highly-regarded Bellflower St. John Bosco and made two 3-pointers.
The only losses for the Wolverines this year have been 59-56 to Henderson, Nevada Liberty Dec. 30 in a tournament and 62-55 to St. John Bosco in a CIF Southern Section playoff game Feb. 14.
Harvard-Westlake turned the tables on St. John Bosco, beating the Braves 69-64 in the regional semifinals.
The Wolverines have been formidable on both sides of the ball.
Harvard-Westlake averages 70 points a game and gives up a tad over 50, though the Knights have shown they can crack a good defensive team. Modesto Christian's opponents were averaging almost exactly 50 points an outing going in.
Besides Perry, Dunlap, Khamenia and Christian Horry, Jacob Huggins, a 6-8 senior center, is another key player for the Wolverines.
Though they are not as tall as the Wolverines, the Knights do have decent height. Hamilton, who at 9.9 rebounds a game is averaging nearly a double-double, is 6-9, the tallest player listed on either side's roster, though the Wolverines have several players who are listed at 6-8.
Price is 6-3, Marin is 6-6 and St. Joseph starting guard Will Kuykendall, who is not a big scorer but has given his team solid all-around play, is 6-3.
