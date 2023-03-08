For the second straight time in the regional playoffs, the St. Joseph boys basketball team saddled a higher seed with its first home loss this year.

This time, the Knights played themselves into the Open Division championship game of the CIF State Playoffs by doing so.

No. 3 St. Joseph handled No. 1 Modesto Christian, 72-58 at Modesto Junior College, in the Northern California Regional final Tuesday night. The Knights won 87-76 at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley the prior Saturday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.